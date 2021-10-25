Bridge build complete

October 25, 2021 Robesonian News 0

The bridge replacement project on Bloomingdale Road in Orrum has concluded earlier than projected.

The bridge opened at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday after closing on July 12, according to Brice Bell, NCDOT district engineer. The former functionally obsolete bridge was about 54 years old and was one of seven bridges in Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Harnett and Robeson counties to be replaced by NCDOT through the end of 2021. The original end date for the project was Dec. 31, but then was moved up to Dec. 1. NCDOT officials credit dry weather conditions, material availability and efforts made by contracted crew members for the project’s accelerated turnaround time. With regular maintenance, the bridge could last between 75 and 100 years, according to NCDOT officials.