Robeson County residents warned of scams related to raffle tickets, Sheriff’s Office calls

October 25, 2021 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

Related Articles

    LUMBERTON — If you are approached by someone claiming to sell raffle tickets for W.H. Knuckles Elementary School, it’s a scam, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County.

    The school district released a statement on social media over the weekend warning residents near the school not to buy tickets from scammers in the neighborhood.

    “The Public Schools of Robeson County has received information about individuals going door-to-door in various neighborhoods throughout the county claiming they are selling raffle tickets on behalf of W.H. Knuckles Elementary School. Please be advised that this is a SCAM and is in no way affiliated with our school district,” the statement reads.

    “We encourage you to call local law enforcement if these individuals approach you or your property,” the school district wrote.

    To report an incident, call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3846.

    In other news, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins is warning Robeson County residents of a scam in which a person calls and leaves a voicemail identifying themselves as a captain of the Sheriff’s Office. The person then asks to be called back at a number not connected to the Sheriff’s Office.

    “If you get this call and actually speak to the person, tell him you will call him right back but call the numbers listed below. Don’t have a lengthy conversation at all,” Wilkins wrote in a Facebook post.

    The Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 910-671-3100. The front desk sergeant’s number is 910-671-3175 and the communications center can be reached at 910-671-3170.

    Related Articles