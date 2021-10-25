Sheriff’s Office searches for 2 men wanted in September armed robbery

LUMBERTON — One-stop early voting for municipal elections in Robeson County is underway with 39 candidates on the ballot.

Of the races, four municipalities have crowded ballots with a number of candidates vying for commissioner and mayor seats.

Several candidates have spoken to or provided statements to The Robesonian expressing their intent in running and plans for bettering their communities.

FAIRMONT

In Fairmont, the mayoral race was made competitive after incumbent commissioners Charles Kemp and Monte McCallum filed for the seat. Also joining in the race as a candidate for mayor is Phillip Wall, who is running as a write-in candidate.

If elected, McCallum plans “to do the best I can for the citizens of Fairmont.”

His vision for the town includes future development through the reuse of buildings and property. McCallum said he envisions a shopping mall in town and a strong tourism base in the future.

“Fairmont can be a thriving town,” he said. “I see a lot of advanced programs for children hopefully coming.”

McCallum has served on the board of commissioners since December 2013.

Charles Kemp is again throwing his hat in the ring for the role of mayor. Kemp lost his bid in 2017 to Mayor Charles Townsend by about 87 votes.

Kemp has served on the board for more than 30 years. He also served as mayor for eight years.

If elected, Kemp said he would focus on the revitalization efforts downtown, improving the town’s appearance and continuing to provide job fairs for Fairmont residents. He has been involved in organizing 37 job fairs over the last 11 years in the town.

“Fairmont has been in a neutral position for the past several years and it needs to be put in gear now,” Kemp said.

Kemp said he plans to be a “very activist mayor” involved in putting programs in place to move the town forward.

Incumbent Terry Evans filed for reelection to the Fairmont Board of Commissioners, and Melvin Ellison and Clarence McNeill are also seeking seats. The Board seats held by Evans, Felecia McLean and McCallum are up for grabs in November. McLean is running as a write-in candidate for her seat.

“I have one core value. Run this town as a business. And what I do for one, I do for them all,” Evans said in a written statement.

Evans is a Fairmont High School graduate and U.S. Army veteran. He is employed as a supervisor at Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel. He is a former Robeson County Planning Board member and served as precinct chairman of the Democratic Party for four years. Evans has served as a commissioner since December 2013.

“I’ll fight your fight. You always fought for me, let’s do it again. God bless,” he wrote.

Melvin Ellison is taking his third shot at a seat on the commissioner board.

“I have a passion for Fairmont. I love Fairmont,” he said.

Ellison, 65, worked for the Public Schools of Robeson County for seven years and is manager of the Alcoholic Beverage Control store in Fairmont. He has served on the Fairmont Alcoholic Beverage Control and Planning board for five years.

“The greatest thing I want to do is to bring some jobs to Fairmont,” Ellison said.

Ellison said he also wants to bring businesses and more recreation facilities to the town and housing for senior citizens. He also would like to see more programs and activities for youth, and better policing.

Clarence McNeill also joined the race for a seat on the board.

“The reason why I am running for town council [is because] there have been times I went to the town hall seeking solutions to community issues. I decided to become a town commissioner to help solve some of those issues,” McNeill said.

He said he hopes to improve beautification in Fairmont and the image and working relationship of the town’s board of commissioners.

McNeill is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and seeks to inspire service in the public’s interest. Currently, he serves as Lumberton Junior High School’s In School Suspension and school bus coordinator, and assistant football and basketball coach. He has been employed with Public Schools of Robeson County for a little more than three years. McNeill previously worked for the Robeson County Health Department for more than 25 years before retiring June 1, 2013.

“My vision is to offer support to the community … This will be done by being transparent, providing information and practical advice to all,” he told The Robesonian in a written statement.

RED SPRINGS

Three people are seeking the role of mayor in Red Springs including incumbent Edward “Chub” Henderson. Sitting Commissioner Duron Burney and Nivea Mack also filed for the seat.

Edward Henderson is seeking a third two-year term as Red Springs mayor. He also served previously as a commissioner from 2009-2017.

If reelected, Henderson said he hopes to “continue improving the condition of our town and make it a better place for all citizens.”

Improvements to some town departments and services need to be made, he said. Henderson also seeks to better serve the needs and wants of town residents.

“We’ve done a lot, but there’s always room for improvement,” Burney said.

If elected as mayor, Burney said he plans to research the success of other towns in the areas of economic and business growth.

Duron Burney is a detective with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, where he has been employed for 24 years. During his employment, he worked as a juvenile detective for about 13 years. He has served in his current role for about 2.5 years.

He also has served on the commissioner board for 10 years.

“I want to tap into resources outside of the box of Red Springs,” he said.

He said he hopes to bring home his research findings from collaborating with other mayors and implement new ideas in Red Springs. Burney also plans to make the town a cleaner place to live, in order to attract businesses.

Nivea Mack is the daughter of Victoria Mack and the granddaughter of the late L.C. and Christine Mack, and Vashti Sinclair. Mack said she is an advocate for children and he said he desires a better future for residents who are living off of fixed incomes.

“I am asking all eligible voters of Red Springs, NC to vote November 2, 2021. To vote for development, progression, community wellness, peace, safety and a brighter future. As we look around there is one thing that remains constant and that is change. We must work together to accomplish change,” she said in a written statement.

The Red Springs Board of Commissioners race has nine candidates vying for three seats. The seats are held by Neal Lea’Kes, Elma Patterson and Murray McKeithan, who all filed for reelection to the board.

Newcomers Sandra Wilson, Lorie Hammonds, Largirtha Graham and Leon St. Charles Grant also seek to serve on the Board of Commissioners; along with Brian Freeman, who formerly served a four-year term on the board; and Ronnie Patterson, the town’s former police chief.

Neal Lea’Kes is seeking his second four-year term on the commissioner board.

Lea’Kes is a retired North Carolina Department of Public Safety programs director and a retired U.S. Army veteran, according to information given by the candidate to The Robesonian.

“It’s been my honor to serve the citizens of Red Springs for the the past four years,” he said in a prepared statement. “If reelected, my goal is to continue with moving the Town of Red Springs forward, addressing such issues as improving the appearance of the communities, enhanced data systems to involve the youth and more job opportunities for the citizens.”

Elma Patterson is also hoping to get a vote of approval from Red Springs voters to begin a second term on the board.

“My vision (for Red Springs) is to go back and finish what we started,” she said.

Among projects she seeks to finish are the revitalization project on Main Street and sewer upgrades. She said she also hopes to complete upgrades and improvements to the park on Industrial Drive such as adding walking trails. Patterson also said more housing is needed in Red Springs.

Patterson, a Democrat, retired from the U.S. Postal Service after working there for a decade. She currently serves on the Red Springs Arts Council and with the Democratic Women of Robeson County. Patterson was appointed to the Red Springs Planning Board and is a former member of the Unified Robeson NAACP Branch.

“I will continue to strive to do the work that the citizens have put me in to do,” said Murray McKeithan, who is seeking his fourth term on the board. “I will continue to fight for them.”

McKeithan retired in 2007 after 37.5 years of working at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Plant in Fayetteville, according to information the candidate submitted to The Robesonian. In 2004, he retired as a sergeant in the North Carolina National Guard, after 28 years of service. He also served as a military policeman from 1972-1974.

If reelected, his goals are to continue to improve the town’s infrastructure, like its streets, McKeithan said. He also hopes to clean up areas where dilapidated, abandoned homes are located in town. McKeithan also will work to provide the Parks and Recreation Department with a facility in which it can implement programs and educational opportunities for town residents and youth.

Sandra Wilson is the owner of W B Healthcare in Red Springs, and, if elected, she hopes to prevent crime and mental illnesses by providing programs that engage youth and other town residents. Wilson would like to see a Boys & Girls Club in town to provide young people with activities and “help them grow as a person.”

“I would like to be a commissioner because there is a need for town growth through development of policy,” Wilson said in a statement.

Wilson said she would keep legislators informed about residents’ needs. She also said if crime can be prevented through implemented programs, state and taxpayer money typically spent on jails and incarceration can be saved.

“As a commissioner, I want to ensure that the concerns of the people are met,” she said.

Lorie Hammonds is a Red Springs resident running on a platform of community growth, business recruitment, and seeking grants to fund town improvement projects. Her “deep love and passion for the love of Red Springs” led to the recent restoration of a historic home, with her family. Hammonds would like dilapidated homes removed and beautification projects to replace them, and to see Main Street filled with new businesses.

She is a graduate of Red Springs High School and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, with a degree in social work. She attends Praise and Worship Ministries in Red Springs.

Largirtha Graham could not be reached by The Robesonian for comment.

“I wanna be the change,” Leon St. Charles Grant said.

Grant’s vision for Red Springs includes a greater focus on its youth, development and a lower crime rate.

Grant was born in Jamaica and moved to Red Springs a year ago after about a 14-year stint in New York. He currently serves as a sergeant in the U.S. Army and is working towards a doctorate degree in health care administration from Virginia University. Grant has earned a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Management and Technology in Virginia.

“There is room for change. There is room for growth,” he said.

Brian Freeman is a fourth generation Red Springs native who has previously served a four-year term on the Red Springs Board of Commissioners and a four-year term on the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County, where he also served as vice chair for a year.

He is a veteran educator, having served as a teacher in Robeson County, an instructional coach and now is an assistant principal in Cumberland County. He also has been recognized as a Teacher of the Year.

Freeman is running for office to “promote business recruitment, progressive leadership, advocate for more grant funding to improve downtown revitalization and provide activities for youth and senior citizens.”

He said he “believes in a town employee retention program and encourages everyone to take pride in Red Springs and make it a great place to live and work.”

Ronnie Patterson retired from the Red Springs Police Department in June 2020 after 30 years of service. He assumed the police chief role in 2010, and first joined the department in April 1990. Patterson is the owner and operator of Patterson Steak and Grill food truck. He also served as former District 6 regional director for the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police.

Ronnie Patterson said he wants to focus on supporting the Red Springs Rescue Squad, fire department and police department. He also hopes to use contacts made at the state level during his service as a NCACP regional director to bring more resources to Red Springs. He said progress takes time, but he would like to see more businesses and restaurants come to town in the future.

“I’d love to see it grow,” he said of Red Springs.

ROWLAND

Three seats, including the mayor’s seat held by Michelle Shooter, are up for grabs on the Rowland Board of Commissioners. Commissioner Paul Hunt currently occupies one of the commissioner seats. The other has been vacant for more than year because of the death of Commissioner Marvin Shooter, who held the seat for nearly 50 years.

No candidates have filed for the mayor seat including the incumbent. Shooter has served two terms a mayor.

Hunt filed for reelection for his Board of Commissioners seat, a position he has held for 14 consecutive years. What keeps him coming back to the board is the people.

“I enjoy it. I enjoy trying to help people,” Hunt said. “I would appreciate your vote.”

There are projects currently on the table for the town of Rowland and Hunt said he hopes to see those come into fruition. Hunt also told The Robesonian that he will continue to be a good steward when it comes to the town’s finances.

“I’ve been doing financing for years and I decided to do it for the town of Rowland, ” Hunt said.

Newcomers Wilton Keith Shooter Sr. and Jim Patrick Kelly have also filed for election onto the board.

“It is my first time running,” Shooter said. “I hope to help Rowland’s business district revitalization.”

Shooter said he hopes to keep services within the community while keeping taxes low.

“I am looking to pursue grant opportunities for our downtown. With my degree in Community Planning and my career in Real Estate, I have the tools to help revitalize my hometown of Rowland and strive to do just that. I love that little one mile square town and I want to give back because it gave me first.”

The Robeson was unable to reach Kelly for comment.

MAXTON

In Maxton, incumbents Victor R. Womack Sr. and Virgil Hutchinson are seeking reelection onto the Maxton Board of Commissioners. Former Mayor Emmett “Chip” Morton also filed for the seat making the race competitive with only two available seats.

Victor R. Womack Sr. is seeking a fourth term, and a third full term, on the Maxton Board of Commissioners. He served the remainder of Timothy McMillan’s seat after McMillan resigned in 2013. McMillan had been elected in 2011 to a four-year term.

The 70-year-old is a retired federal law enforcement officer for the U.S. Postal Service.

“It’s been an honor to serve as town commissioner over the years,” he said.

If reelected, Womack wants to address litter in the town and bring in more food options for residents.

“Just want to see Maxton be a better place to live and see that we get more commercial stewards like McDonald’s or Burger King,” he said.

Hutchinson has served on the Board for six years and hopes to return to “continue to make a change.”

The change he hopes to accomplish is “to fight to bring businesses in the community, bring jobs and have a safer community,” Hutchinson said.

It will take community involvement to make this happen, Hutchinson said.

Morton has served as a commissioner for Maxton for 19 years and as mayor for one term. Morton said there’s a good board that he hopes to work with.

“I want to get in there, talk to some of my friends and do some get some things done for the town,” Morton said. “There’s some projects going on that I got some ideas about.”

Morton said that his experience will be an asset to the board.

“I just want to take my 23 years and just use that experience to help our town,” Morton said.