Sheriff’s Office searches for 2 men wanted in September armed robbery

October 25, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
LUMBERTON — Two men are wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office for charges related to a Sept. 28 armed robbery on Hestertown Road in Lumberton.

Damian Lee Hunt, 22, and Chardrius Nashawn Hughes, 20, both of Lumberton, are wanted for charges of felony conspiracy, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 28, deputies responded about 3:17 p.m. to a report of a person shot on Hestertown Road. A 21-year-old man, whose name was not released, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an undisclosed medical center for treatment.

The victim’s vehicle had been stolen, but law enforcement officers later recovered it at the intersection of N.C. 72 East and Long Branch Drive.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Lumberton Police Department are investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the case or whereabouts of the men is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.​

