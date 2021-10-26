Towns set Halloween events, curfew throughout the county

Several activities are set this weekend throughout Robeson County in observance of the Halloween holiday on Sunday.

The City of Lumberton and the towns of Fairmont and Pembroke are each sponsoring truck-or-treating events as an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating.

Instead of the popular Halloween activity, the city has planned two drive-through trunk-or-treating events to take place on the north and south side of Lumberton. During the events, participants are encouraged to dress in costume but must remain in their vehicle as they drive through the parking lot to receive candy from event volunteers by opening a car window or trunk door.

The first event will take place on Thursday at the Parkview Activity Center. The drive-through, located on the southside of Lumberton at 204 Inman St., will take place 4 to 6 p.m.

The second drive-through will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex, also known as Northeast Park. The drive-through takes the place of the Candy Fest, a trunk-or-treating event that has drawn thousands in recent years.

The town of Pembroke will follow last year’s blue print with a similar drive-through trunk-or-treat event 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Pembroke Recreation Complex.

Fairmont’s Trunk or Treat will take place in the Town Hall parking lot Sunday 6-7:30 p.m. The town is allowing trick-or-treating during those hours if residents choose to participate.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is joining in on several other trunk or treat events Saturday with participating agencies.

The locations include the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Big Marsh Fire Department, Rennert sheriff’s substation, Parkton Police Department, and Noah Woods Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Trunk or treat events also will be held at Deep Branch Fire Department 6:30-8:30 p.m., and Burnt Swamp Fire Department 6-9 p.m.

The Robeson County Public Library will conduct a BOOO…K or Treat on Thursday. Children who stop by either of the seven library locations dressed in costume will receive a free children’s book and goodies. BOOO…K or Treat will be in Fairmont, Maxton, Red Springs and Rowland libraries 2-6 p.m. Lumberton and Pembroke locations will take place 2-8 p.m.

The town of Rowland, Maxton, Red Springs and St. Pauls have all set trick or treating hours this weekend.

In Rowland, trick or treat hours will be observed Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Town of Red Springs approved the observance of Halloween on Saturday 6-8 p.m. This past year, the town did not observe Halloween because of COVID-19 concerns.

The towns of Maxton and St. Pauls will also be observing Halloween Saturday 6-8 p.m., according to each town’s Police Department.

“Please remember to wear reflective clothing, carry flashlights, and escort your children during this time of family fun,” the Maxton Police Department said in a statement.

The N.C. Department of Transportation, through its Watch for Me N.C. pedestrian and bicycle safety program, is encouraging parents, motorists and trick-or-treaters to be safe this Halloween.

More than 2,100 pedestrians are injured or killed in collisions with motor vehicles in North Carolina each year, and over half of those collisions occur in the evening or at night.

Thousands of children are expected to be walking outside on Oct. 31.

To ensure Halloween is safe and fun, NCDOT is encouraging parents to:

— Plan and discuss a safe route trick-or-treaters intend to follow and establish a return time. Instruct your children to travel only in familiar areas and along the established route.

— Make sure that an adult or an older responsible youth will be supervising the outing for children under 12.

— Make sure your child carries a flashlight, glow stick or reflective tape on their costume to make them more visible to motorists.

— Let children know to stay together as a group if trick-or-treating without an adult.

— Review all appropriate safety precautions, including pedestrian and traffic safety rules.

Children trick-or-treating should:

— Stay in familiar neighborhoods along an established route and stop only at familiar houses unless accompanied by an adult.

— Walk on sidewalks, not in the street. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic and off the road as far from traffic as possible.

Cross streets at crosswalks when available. Look both ways before crossing streets and cross when the lights tell you to cross, after you check for cars in all directions.

Carry a flashlight, wear clothing with reflective markings or tape, and stay in well-lit areas. Wear a watch you can read in the dark.

Don’t cut across yards or driveways.

Motorists should:

— Drive slowly through residential streets and areas where people could be walking.

— Watch for children darting out from between parked cars.

— Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs.

— Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.

— At dusk and in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing.

