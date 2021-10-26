Mountaire donates Boys and Girls Center $5,000

October 26, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0

Jarrod Lowery, the Community Relations manager with Mountaire Farms, recently presented a check for $5,000 on behalf of the company to the Boys and Girls Center. Shown excepting the check are Executive Director Ron Ross and Board Members Alverdia Carlander and Tim Taylor. These funds will be used toward services at the center.