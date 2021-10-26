Robeson County farmers could see increase in corn, soybean yield this year

LUMBERTON — Robeson County farmers have seen above average yields in corn and soybean crops this year, according to the interim director of the N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Robeson County Center.

Corn

The county will see “well above average yield in corn crops this season,” said Mac Malloy, interim extension director and agriculture extension agent at N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Robeson County Center. He called corn and cotton the “shining stars” of the season.

Production reports for this year will not be available until August, Malloy said.

However, after speaking with farmers, “average corn yields are expected to be upwards of 30-40 bushels per acre better than normal production,” he said.

The county’s corn yield average is about 120 bushels per acre, Malloy said.

In 2020, Robeson County produced an estimated 7,093,000 bushels of corn for grain. Farmers harvested about 109 bushels per acre that year, according to a report by U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Malloy said some farmers are calling this year’s corn crop the best they have seen in “quite some time” while others have harvested the “best in their career.”

“We had a major scare in the month of May as it turned more dry,” Malloy said.

But as June came around, it ushered in regular rainfall patterns, which helped the crops during their reproductive stages.

Also, more moderate weather and cooler nights than usual helped corn crops thrive.

Soybeans

Some soybean crops also have shown promise and a “significant shift in early maturity.”

In 2020, farmers in the county harvested 33 bushels of soybeans per acre, with a total of 2,381,000 bushels harvested, according to a USDA NASS report.

The soybeans planted in early April and May are displaying exceptional maturity and yields this year, according to Malloy.

“As far as soybeans, reports of our maturity group 3 and 4 varieties harvested so far are yielding 20 bushels above the county average with yield expected to sharply decline with later maturity groups,” Malloy said.

“Because they reached their maturity prior to extra dry month of September. They are yielding a lot better,” Malloy said.

However, the soybean crops planted later are not showing as much promise, and could reflect a sharp decline once harvested, he said.

“Basically it was dry most of the month of September and we think that it’s gonna have an impact on the size of the beans in those pods,” Malloy said.

Lance Herndon, a farmer and Robeson County Commissioner, also echoed Malloy’s words concerning the soybean crop.

“My early single crop soy beans were excellent,” Herndon said.

But his later crops aren’t looking as good.

Peanuts

Malloy said he was unsure of peanut yields, but said some peanuts showed “visible stress” during the month of August.

Tobacco

Some farmers are still harvesting tobacco, he said. Tobacco emerged as a decent crop for some, with yields above average for others.

Wheat

Wheat crops planted by first of November into December did well, but crops planted after mid November into December did not. The “really wet winter conditions” negatively effected soil temperatures, which impacted the plants, according to Malloy.

Challenges farmers are facing

Commodity prices are up for farmers, Malloy said.

Corn and soybean prices have dropped since peaks in July and August, but farmers are still seeing increases in prices from last year.

Corn is going for about $5.90 per bushel and soybeans are from $12.50 to $13, according to Malloy.

Last year, corn was about $5 per bushel, and soybeans $8, he said.

“We’re all seeing the impacts of the rise in these input costs,” Herndon said.

“Fertilizer prices have gone through the roof,” the farmer added.

But, challenges such as rising costs for fuel and fertilizers are taking a toll on farmers and their potential profits.

Herndon said he has decided not to plant wheat this year because the yield will likely not allow him to break even with the rise of input costs like fuel.

“Crop production is very dependent on fuel prices,” Malloy said.

“The better the crop, the more grain you’re hauling up the road,” he added.

Additionally, farmers are facing supply chain issues that have caused delays at the parts counter, Malloy said. Farmers also are facing increases in cost related to equipment parts.

Malloy encourages farmers to source materials now versus later, like fertilizers and crop protectant.

“Most of the fertilizer and chemical companies have encouraged us (farmers) to go ahead and try to determine what we’re gonna plant next year,” Herndon said.

He typically does soil samples this time of year.

But even then, he will have to rely on the soil’s history to “find the magic number” when it comes to fertilizers and chemicals needed for a new crop, Herndon said.

Herndon’s advice to other farmers is to “be efficient as possible” and to “pinch pennies” when they can to help their profits and families in the future.

