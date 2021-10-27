Oxendine Elementary provides student progress reports

October 27, 2021 Robesonian News 0

MAXTON — Parents and guardians of children attending Oxendine Elementary School recently met with teachers to learn about their child’s progress.

During the Drive in and Park event, those attending learned about Title I and the school’s Parental Engagement Plan.

Additionally, visitors heard from the school nurse who presented the school’s COVID-19 procedures. She also provided information about what parents should do if their child is sick.

The school social worker stressed the importance of attendance and keeping students in school, according to school officials at Oxendine.

The event also provided parents and students the opportunity to visit with three new personnel at the school: a guidance counselor, an assistant principal and an academic coach for support.