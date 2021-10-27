Fairmont High student involved in crash will be laid to rest Friday

Makenzie Norton is remembered for her personality, impact on others

Shown is a memorial Wednesday placed in memory of 17-year-old Makenzie Norton, who died in a crash Sunday at the site on the 900 block of Broadridge Road. The memorial also includes balloons that display messages to Norton from friends. Jessica Horne | The Robesonian Norton Pictured is the memorial placed Tuesday at Fairmont High School in the former parking space of the late Makenzie Norton, who died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Orrum. Courtesy photo | Jane Lewis Powell Courtesy photo | Jane Lewis Powell

LUMBERTON — The legacy left behind by a 17-year-old Fairmont High School student who died in a car crash over the weekend will live on even after she is laid to rest on Friday.

Makenzie Norton of Lumberton died after she was involved in a Sunday evening single-vehicle crash on Broadridge Road in Orrum. She was a senior at Fairmont High School, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County.

She is the daughter of Erica Cooper and Michael Lee Norton. Norton also leaves behind three brothers Gavin, Luke and Jaxon Norton and her sister Emory Norton.

Norton’s family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Broad Ridge Baptist Church in Orrum. A Celebration of Life service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at the church at 949 N. Broadridge Road, followed by a graveside service at the Britt Family Cemetery.

“I think anybody that knew her was better for knowing her,” said Kent Prater, principal of Fairmont High School.

A memorial could be seen Wednesday at the site of the crash. A small cross adorned in flowers had been placed at the site along with balloons that display messages to Norton from her friends.

About 100 people attended a memorial service Tuesday at the site of the crash on the 900 block of Broadridge Road, according to Kitty Stone, who lives in the area and watched from her porch. Orrum Township Volunteer Fire Department attended and assisted with lighting during the event, according to Fire Chief Steve Britt.

Most of the people in attendance were teenagers, Stone said.

During the service, Norton’s friends lit candles and released balloons in her memory, according to Stone.

“Monday was a very rough day at school,” Prater said.

Additional counselors were brought in to help grieving students, some of which didn’t make it through the school day.

Prater described her as someone who was always positive and always smiling. She also was very successful academically.

Prater said he plans to attend the funeral service along with some of Norton’s teachers and other staff members. He said he also plans to speak at the conclusion of the graveside service.

Norton is described by family members in her obituary as “a social butterfly” who loved her friends “more than anything.” She also smiled often and “enjoyed good coffee.”

Additionally, Norton is described as someone who left an impact in the classroom by Miranda Gilchrist McNair, a math teacher at Fairmont High School.

“I am so humbled to have had the pleasure of teaching you. Your well-mannered behavior, intelligence, and sense of humor brightened up our math classes,” Gilchrist McNair wrote Monday in a tribute to Norton on her Facebook page.

“You will be missed in the Land of the Golden Tornadoes!!!” she wrote.

Jane Lewis Powell, a bus driver at the high school, said she has seen the devastating effects that Norton’s passing has had on students. Powell posted a photo Tuesday of balloons and a memorial placed in Norton’s parking space at Fairmont High School.

“There is so much pain for the students and staff at Fairmont High School. Please keep the parents, friends and family and staff in your prayers!!” she wrote on Facebook.

”The love is so real just as the pain is also!!!” her post continues.

Stacie Harrison Britt said she remembers hair appointments with Norton as she worked as a cosmetologist at Scissorhandz and Shear Perceptions.

Britt described Norton as “sweet and spunky.”

“I always enjoyed hair days with her. Such a sweet girl with so much personality,” Britt said in a social media post.

Norton died Sunday after the 2012 Ford Fusion she was operating ran off Broadridge Road to the right. She then overcorrected and again ran off the to the right before hitting a tree and a water pump box at a residence on the 900 block of South Broadridge Road, according to Sgt. M.V. Strickland, of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

“It was a terrible thing,” Stone said of the wreck.

“I was in bed asleep, but my husband was up. He heard the crash,” Stone said.

Stone remembers her husband running to the bedroom to tell her someone had hit a pine tree close by.

The school district issued a statement Monday in remembrance of Norton.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County extend our deepest condolences to the family of Makenzie Norton. Makenzie, a 17-year-old 12th-grade student at Fairmont High School, was tragically killed in a car accident last night,” according to PSRC.

“Please remember Makenzie’s family and the Fairmont High School community in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the statement reads.

