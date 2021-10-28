Protestors demand ‘justice’ for Ron Oxendine

Ron Oxendine and his wife Tina joined protestors in prayer Thursday before marching the Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park. Protesters picketed on Thursday the parameter of the Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park adjacent to the busy intersection at Third Street and Prospect Road displaying signs that read “Justice for Ron,” “Stop the Injustice Now,” and “Let Ron Run… Let the Voters Decide.” Motorists blared their horns Thursday as protestors demanded justice for Ron Oxendine at the Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park. Protestors on Thursday said that the people should decide who their next tribal chairman is following the Supreme Court of the Lumbee Tribe’s ruling to disqualify Ron Oxendine from the Nov. 9 election. Related Articles Passion, peace mark 2 rallies against injustice

PEMBROKE — Calls for justice were demanded by the 30 or so protestors gathered Thursday outside the Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park in Pembroke.

The justice was for Ron Oxendine, who protestors say was shortchanged after the Supreme Court of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina ordered Oxendine’s name to be removed from the ballot for Lumbee Tribe chairman, less than a month away from the Nov. 9 Lumbee tribal election.

Protesters picketed the parameter of the park adjacent to the busy intersection at Third Street and Prospect Road displaying signs that read “Justice for Ron,” “Stop the Injustice Now,” and “Let Ron Run… Let the Voters Decide.” As protestors shouted for justice, several passing vehicle blared their horns in agreeance.

Maxine Hammonds was among the crowd of marchers. Hammonds moved away from Pembroke but has helped with several campaigns throughout Robeson County over the years, including Oxendine’s.

“This is an injustice. He’s lived in the county and he’s filed and they accepted his application to certify him to run. It’s injustice for the people, it’s injustice for Mr. Ron and I think people are fed up,” Hammonds said. “I can’t see how people can go to bed at night, supposedly Christian folks, knowing that there’s a wrong.”

Hammonds said that it is up to the Lumbee people to decide who their next tribal chairman is.

“I’m hoping that they will continue the election date and let Mr. Ron be on that ballot and let the people decide — not let the tribe decide — who they want. This is about the Lumbee people and that’s what I hope will happen today,” Hammonds said.

Many of the protestors said they would write in Oxendine as a candidate if there is no change and Oxendine’s name remains excluded from the ballot. Harry Locklear was one of those protestors.

Locklear came Thursday for the “justice” and the “integrity of the tribe.”

“We don’t seem to have any right now,” Locklear said. “I think they set up a kangaroo court. The Board of Elections had already made a decision for four candidates.”

Oxendine filed on the first day of the two-week filing period. He was facing three other candidates for the chairman seat including Theresa Locklear, who serves on the Pembroke Town Council; John Lowery, a former Lumbee Tribal Council member; and Corbin Eddings, a current Lumbee Tribal Council member. The sitting chairman, Harvey Godwin Jr. is serving his second consecutive term, meaning he is not eligible to seek reelection.

Jennings Bullard said that he was fighting for the rights of all of the tribal chairman candidates, not just Oxendine. Of the main issue was the timing of the process.

“I thought it was just not fair,” Oxendine said. “I’m hoping that this court will reconsider this decision. I would love to see them reconvene again.”

On Oct. 20, the supreme court ruled that Oxendine was in violation of the Article VIII of Constitution of The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. The Article states that candidates must maintain a principle place of residence within the tribal territory preceding one year prior to January 2022, which is when the next chairman’s term is set to commence.

Oxendine said Thursday that the court’s ruling was unconstitutional.

“There’s so many wrong things in this case I just keep counting,” said Oxendine who joined protestors.

During the preceding 12 affidavits were presented before the court on behalf Oxendine confirming his residency.

“You have folks that know that this whole process was an injustice and that’s all we’re doing,” Oxendine said. “It’s very evident that what the decision was was not based on evidence, was not based on the document provided.”

“My objective is just to get enough people out, get people interested. There’s people that are blowing as they go by. They see this as an injustice. We’re going to fight ‘til the end,” Oxendine added.

The tribal election is less than two weeks away. The tribal supreme court recently gave the Lumbee Tribe Elections Board until Wednesday to reissue modified absentee ballots to tribal members who requested them.

