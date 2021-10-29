Crime report

October 29, 2021

Miranda Cogdell, of Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone broke into a vehicle while it was parked at Northview Apartments.

Lauren Siquinayac reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of an attempted break-in that occurred on Pill Drive in Rowland.

Jesse Barham reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a burglary that occurred on West Parkton Tobermory Road in Parkton.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jamie Hunt, Recreation Center Road, Maxton; Joanna Rogers, Auston Road, Rowland; Judy Foley, Marion Stage Road, Fairmont; William Wilson, Regan Church Road, Lumberton; Karen Seda, Camwood Lane, Shannon; Harold Jacobs, Hezekiah Road, Pembroke; Tony Vanderhall, Bertha Jones Road, Rowland; Jennifer Thwreatt, Highland Games Road, Red Springs; Dollar General, Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; and Kristy Goins, N.C. 904, Fairmont.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Endora Lowery, Preston Road, Maxton; Daniel Bradsher, Mount Moriah Road, Maxton; and Shelia Norton, Veterans Road, St. Pauls; Lyvetta Ross, Interstate 95 at mile marker 13, Lumberton; Moses Floyd, Norton Road, Lumberton; S&M Construction, Terry Sanford Drive, Maxton; and Jamie Jones, J R Road, Maxton.