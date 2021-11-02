Crime report

LUMBERTON — A state lawmaker feels confident the Lumbee Recognition Act that passed the U.S. House of Representatives could pass in the Senate.

A motion to reconsider the act was on the floor with no objection Monday. The act, also known as H.R.2758, passed the U.S. House of Representatives in a 357 to 59 vote and was sent to the Senate for a vote. The Senate has received the act and can either bring it directly to the floor or refer it to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs for debate and possible changes to the text of the act. If the vote passes the Senate chambers, it will be placed on the desk of the U.S. president.

“This bill extends federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and makes its members eligible for the services and benefits provided to members of federally recognized tribes,” according to Congress.gov.

Tribal members in Robeson, Cumberland, Hoke, and Scotland counties would receive benefits if the bill becomes law.

State Sen. Danny Britt said the Lumbee Recognition Act has more support than before, and its chances are even higher at passing this time. Britt did not have information about when the Senate will vote on the act, but said he was in constant contact with lawmakers to stay informed.

“Prior to about 2019, we did not have both U.S. senators supporting full Lumbee recognition with benefits,” Britt said.

“We’ve got that now,” he said speaking of U.S. Sens. Richard Burr (R-NC) and Thom Tillis (R-NC).

“I feel extremely confident about the passage,” Britt said.

There is nothing that could provide a boost to the economy of the southeastern portion of North Carolina like Lumbee recognition, he said.

“It is the second time it has passed in 12 months out of the House,” said Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin.

“I’m finishing a six year term in 60 days and it’s my solemn oath to continue to serve and fight for the Lumbee people until my last day in office,” Godwin said.

He thanked lawmakers who helped lead the act out of the U.S. House Committee of Natural Resources and reintroduce it to the U.S. House like Rep. G.K. Butterfield.

“Now, with our success in the house, we are depending on the Senate,” he said.

Godwin hopes Sens. Burr and Tillis will take the act “across the finish line.”

Rep. G.K. Butterfield, a Democrat who represents N.C. District 1, first introduced the legislation March 28, 2019. It was reintroduced to the U.S. House in April.

“The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina has waited for far too long to receive the full federal recognition it has long deserved. It is fitting that tonight’s overwhelming vote in favor of ending this historic wrong occurred on the first day of Native American History Month. Now is the time for this Congress to stand on the right side of history by fully recognizing the Lumbee, and tonight’s vote is a critical step in that process,” Butterfield said in a Monday statement.

“I am proud to have reintroduced the Lumbee Recognition Act and I am thrilled to see it once again pass the House of Representatives. I am again grateful for the bipartisan support of my colleagues in the North Carolina Congressional Delegation and call once again on the U.S. Senate to take up this bill and to swiftly pass it,” he said.

The act passed the U.S. House in Nov. 2020 and was referred by the Senate to the Committee on Indian Affairs.

The recognition legislation had the support of former President Donald Trump, who said he would sign it into law if it reached his desk. President Joe Biden also said at that time that he supported full federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe.

Rep. Dan Bishop, who represents N.C. 09 in the U.S. House, said in December 2020 efforts would start in January to pass the act after it was left out of the spending package that combined $900 billion in COVID-19 aid with a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill and other unfinished legislation on taxes, energy, education and health care.

“After it passed the House with just weeks left in the session, the omnibus was our shot to get it through the Senate … ,” Bishop said in Dec. 2020.

The fight for federal recognition has been going on for more than 130 years.

Godwin’s great grandfather was among many who joined in the fight.

“I never dreamed that I would be, as a great grandson, pursuing that dream,” Godwin said.

The tribal chairman said he is committed to the fight and if needed, he will continue to advocate for the Lumbee people after his term in office is over. Godwin is serving his second consecutive term, meaning he is not eligible to seek reelection. The tribe will hold elections for a new chairman next Tuesday.

The Lumbees have had state recognition since 1885.