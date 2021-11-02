Crime report

Thomas Bejoy, of Hargrave Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his vehicle while it was parked at his residence.
William Harrell, of Inman Circle in Fayetteville, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a vehicle from Smith International Truck Center, located at 3190 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.
Chandra Brown, of Wire Grass Road in Fairmont, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a utility trailer from Big Lots located at 2750 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton.
Laura Kinder, of Tartan Road in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that a break-in occurred at her home.
The following break-ins were reported Sunday and Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Fredrick Dunn, Mt. Olive Church Road, Lumberton; Christopher Melton, Mt. Tabor Road, Red Springs; Trinton Davis, Flat Rock Road, Red Springs; and Janin Segura, Martin Road, Lumberton.
Jose Montoya reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on Doe Trail in Lumberton. His estimated loss was $260.
The following thefts were reported Friday through Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Cox Automotive, Oquinn Road, Maxton; Denise Hammonds, Henry Hammond Road, Lumberton; Rena Cooper, Goins Road, Pembroke; Ricky Britt, N.C. 72 West, Red Springs; Magdiel Guerrero, Spruce Lane, Shannon; Stephanie Tedder, Lombardy Village Road, Lumber Bridge; Quinn Locklear, N.C. 71 North, Maxton; Adrian Hunt, Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; Cesar Ramos, Winston Road, Maxton; Coy Dial, U.S. 74 East, Lumberton; Joseph Brooks, Old Baker Road, Maxton; Tristan Hunt, Red Bank Road, Maxton; Loise Oxendine, Oxendine Road, Pembroke; Olga Gonzalez, Michelle Odum Road, Lumber Bridge; Paul Hall, Katara Lane, Parkton; and Stan Locklear, Hidden Valley Lane, Rowland.
The following people reported Saturday through Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that they were victims of assaults by someone with a weapon:
Jha’seim Norment, Wire Grass Road, Lumberton; Richard Buffkin, Landis Drive, Maxton; and Stevie Worley, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Lumberton.