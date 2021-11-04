Case delayed Monday for the third time

LUMBERTON — The case of a former Public Schools of Robeson County employee who faces charges related to the alleged assault of a student was continued Monday.

Charles Eugene Davis II, of Pat Street in Spring Lake, was continued in Robeson County District Court, making it it the third continuance since a June 30 hearing. He is charged with assault on a child under the age of 12 and misdemeanor child abuse, according to court records and information from the Robeson County Detention Center.

Davis will appear in court on Jan. 14, according to a court official.

He was arrested May 28 and released after satisfying the conditions of his $5,000 bond, according to a Detention Center official.

He is accused of assaulting 11-year-old Terry Demetrius Murphy on Feb. 20, 2020, in his arts class at Townsend Middle School, according to Skykalonda Murphy, the child’s mother.

Terry told The Robesonian on July 29 that Davis “slapped me.”

His mother alleges that Murphy was playing with another student when Davis pushed a desk in front of him and caused the boy to trip.

He then “asked Terry what he would do about it” and said “go ahead and swing at me,” she said. After Terry swung, the teacher picked him up and slammed him on the ground, before pinning him down on his stomach and pressing the student’s arm to his back, according to the mother.

