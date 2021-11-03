N.C. Cooperative Extension’s 8th Annual Very Local Holiday Festival is Dec. 4

November 02, 2021
LUMBERTON — The downward trend of new COVID-19 cases in Robeson County continued over the last seven days, but the number of virus-related deaths spiked.
The Robeson County Health Department reported 143 new virus cases between Oct. 26 and Monday, down from 159 cases from Oct. 19-25. This is the sixth time in the last seven weeks the number of cases has declined in Robeson County.
There have now been 26,970 total virus cases in Robeson County.
Seven new virus-related deaths were reported in the county from Oct. 26 through Monday, up from one from Oct. 19-25. The county’s pandemic death toll is now 431, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics.
These seven deaths included one individual under age 40, county Health Department Director Bill Smith said.
Robeson County’s testing positivity rate is 5.7% over the last 14 days, up slightly from the 5.1% rate from Oct. 12-25, and above the stated goal of 5%.
There have been 55,443 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County as of Tuesday, according to NCDHHS, or 42% of the population; 49,539 individuals are considered fully vaccinated, or 38%.
Vaccinations for children age 5 to 11 can begin this week, Smith said. This will begin after the CDC approves the vaccine, expected later this week, and the pediatric vaccine and supplies arrive; shipping has already begun.
While Smith encourages children to be vaccinated, he has doubts about how much demand there will be for children’s vaccines in Robeson County.
“Since less than 30% of the 12 to 17 years old and less than 40% of the 15 to 49 years old have received at least one dose, why would children’s rates rise above those?,” Smith said. “At 1,500 births per year, there would be 10,500 in the new target group. So, if rates were as good as the ones stated above, which they are not going to be, between 3,000 and 4,000 children would be the most optimistic goal for vaccination.
“This younger population has seen a dramatic increase in cases and hospitalizations since the Delta variant arrived — vaccinations help lessen the impact of the virus and its known variants.”
The Robeson County Health Department will begin administering children’s vaccinations around the end of the week, when the supplies, CDC authorization and standing orders are all in place; Smith hopes to begin Thursday or Friday. The Health Department will not make appointments for these vaccinations until supplies are in hand, Smith said.
The next two Saturdays, the Health Department will hold a vaccination clinic, for all vaccinations, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Evening clinics on Monday through Thursday remain in place as well. Walk-ins are accepted.
UNC Health Southeastern discontinued its COVID-19 patients dashboard on Friday, according to spokesman Amanda Crabtree. The dashboard had shown how many virus-positive patients were in isolation at UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center, how many were in the intensive care unit and on ventilators, and how many of each category were vaccinated.
The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported seven active cases among its student body and three among faculty and staff as of late Monday. These numbers are both unchanged from Oct. 25, although there were no active cases among subcontractors Monday after there had been four on Oct. 25.
There have been five new virus cases among the student body and one among faculty and staff since Oct. 26. For the fall semester there have now been 108 cases among the student body, 37 among faculty and staff and 18 among subcontractors.
Statewide, there were 13,183 new cases reported by NCDHHS from Oct. 27 through Tuesday, down from 15,307 from Oct. 20-26. There have been 1,483,678 total cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
There were 242 virus-related deaths reported in North Carolina between Oct. 27 and Tuesday, down from the 313 reported from Oct. 20-26. The state’s total pandemic death toll is 18,130.
There are 1,150 virus-related hospitalizations in the state as of Tuesday, down from 1,443 on Oct. 26.
There have been 5,766,896 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered statewide, or 59% of the population; 5,396,272 individuals are considered fully vaccinated, or 56% of the population.