N.C. Cooperative Extension’s 8th Annual Very Local Holiday Festival is Dec. 4

November 3, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The N.C. Cooperative Extension’s 8th Annual Very Local Holiday Festival is scheduled for Dec. 4.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Robeson County Farmers Market located at the corner of Eighth and Elm streets. The event will feature market vendors with produce items and locally grown pork, beef and chicken. Local crafters and artisans will sell authentically crafted goods from Robeson and surrounding counties. Food trucks also will be on site.

Cooperative Extension employees and a Consumer Science agent will showcase local produce and give away free samples to the public.

For more information, contact Mack Johnson, Extension Horticultural agent, or Jessie Jones, Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agent at Cooperative Extension at 910-671-3276.