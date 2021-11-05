Representatives Dan Bishop, Lauren Boebert, Bob Good elected to the Board of the House Freedom Caucus

November 5, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, Reps. Dan Bishop, Lauren Boebert, and Bob Good were elected by members of the House Freedom Caucus to serve on the board guiding the caucus as it advocates for freedom and conservative values.

“Proud to be elected to the House Freedom Caucus’ Board of Directors,” said Rep. Dan Bishop, a U.S. representative of North Carolina’s 9th congressional district. “At a time when Democrats want to take more control over people’s rights, the Freedom Caucus fights to protect Constitutional liberties and limited government principles. If last night was any indication, the American people are ready to take this country back with us.”

“I am honored to be elected by my peers to serve on the Board of the House Freedom Caucus as a freshman member of Congress. These men and women of faith serve with real conviction and are in Congress for the right reasons. The Freedom Caucus is the group that is closest to the people and effectively represents the forgotten men and women of America,” said Rep. Lauren Boebert, who represents Colorado’s 3rd congressional district.

“When candidates run on conservative principles, they win. But when we legislate conservative policies, the American people win. In this new leadership position, I look forward to continuing to work with the conservative champions in the Freedom Caucus to put forth the solutions that the American people need and take back this great country,” she said.

Good, who represents Virginia’s 5th congressional district, also issued a statement about the appointment.

“The House Freedom Caucus stands for the freedoms of Americans that career politicians in Washington, and sadly too many Republicans, tend to neglect. I have full faith in my colleagues in the House Freedom Caucus to stand up for the core principles that made this country great, regardless of popular opinion,” Good said.

“That is why I am honored to be selected by my like-minded colleagues to be a leader among those who are also dedicated to doing what they say they will do when they run for office. We are committed to be the tip of the spear and lead the fight to stop the extremist efforts by the Democrats and Biden administration,” he added.