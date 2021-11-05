Ross is a Catahoula Leopard Dog and hound mix looking for his furever family. He would love to have an active family and he loves to play outside. He is currently being fostered in a home with multiple dogs so he gets along great with other dogs. Ross is 11 months old and is house trained. He is up-to-date on vaccines and has been neutered. He is described as friendly, affectionate, loyal, playful and curious. Her adoption fee is $375. Anyone interested in adopting Ross, or wanting more information, can contact Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of N.C. Inc. by calling 910-740-6843 or via email at fureverhomenc@gmail.com.