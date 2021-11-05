Robeson County jobless rate shows continued decline

Robeson County’s unemployment rate continued its steady decline as employers slowly ramp up their workforce in an ongoing pandemic era.
The latest NC Department of Commerce unemployment numbers made available to The Robesonian show the county’s unemployment rate at 6 percent for the month of September, the latest period with data available. October numbers are expected in the first week of December.
Over the last year, Robeson County’s unemployment rate has fallen from 9.6 percent in September 2020 to 6 percent in September 2021, closely following the State of South Carolina’s jobless numbers.
Most economic experts consider an area at full employment when the jobless rate reaches about 4 percent or lower. Around the state, 41 of the state’s 100 counties have reported a jobless rate of 4 percent or lower. Orange County just west of Durham County had the lowest jobless rate at 2.8 percent.
Only four North Carolina counties reported a jobless rate higher than Robeson County (Warren, 6.3 %; Vance, 6.4%; Edgecombe, 6.8%; and Scotland, 7.8%). Scotland County recorded the highest unemployment in the state.
Still, the Department of Commerce numbers showed all counties in the state reported month-over-month improvement (not seasonally adjusted).
All fifteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 5.7 percent while Durham-Chapel Hill and Raleigh each had the lowest at 3.1 percent. The September (not seasonally adjusted) statewide rate was 3.8 percent.
Robeson County’s closest metropolitan statistical area (MSA) is the Fayetteville MSA, which comprises Cumberland and Hoke counties, both of which border Robeson County’s northern border.
“The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in September by 50,703 to 4,855,844, while those unemployed decreased by 31,405 to 189,745,” according to the most recent Department of Commerce report. “Since September 2020, the number of workers employed statewide increased 197,307, while those unemployed decreased 167,763.
“It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns, the report stated. “Therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.”
The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, November 19, 2021 when the state unemployment rate for October 2021 will be released.