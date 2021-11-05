Breast surgeon joins surgical clinic

November 5, 2021 Robesonian Health, News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Dr. Hannah E. Woriax has joined UNC Health Southeastern’s Surgical Clinic as a Duke-affiliated surgeon.

She specializes in breast surgical oncology and will perform surgical procedures at both UNC Health Southeastern and The Surgery Center at Southeastern Health Park.

Dr. Woriax, a native of Robeson County, completed her medical degree at Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C., in 2014. She completed a general surgery residency at Carilion Clinic-Virginia Tech in Roanoke, Virginia, in 2020. She also completed a fellowship in breast surgical oncology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2021.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Woriax at Southeastern Surgical Clinic located at Southeastern Health Mall on the campus of Biggs Park Mall at 2934 North Elm Street, Suite E, Lumberton, call 910-739-0022.