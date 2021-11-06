Two governing boards, Robeson Community College trustees and the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education meet next week

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two governing boards, Robeson Community College trustees and the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education are slated to meet next week.

The RCC board of trustees will meet 6 p.m. Monday.

The school board and Rowland Board of Commissioners have scheduled meetings for Tuesday.

The PSRC Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast live on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pAC4vjZ5VvE.

Rowland commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall at 202 W. Main St.

St. Pauls commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will take place in the commissioners’ meeting room in Town Hall, located at 210 W. Blue St.