No fatalities result from crash involving tractor

November 8, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
First responders could be seen directing traffic about 12:53 p.m. Monday at the intersection of N.C. 41 and Moore’s Lane. The road had been blocked since about 12:20 p.m., according to a first responder on the scene.

First responders could be seen directing traffic about 12:53 p.m. Monday at the intersection of N.C. 41 and Moore’s Lane. The road had been blocked since about 12:20 p.m., according to a first responder on the scene.

<p>Traffic was blocked at N.C. 41 and Old Allenton Road to divert traffic from the crash on N.C. 41 at Sycamore Lane. First responders could be seen directing traffic.</p>

Traffic was blocked at N.C. 41 and Old Allenton Road to divert traffic from the crash on N.C. 41 at Sycamore Lane. First responders could be seen directing traffic.

LUMBERTON — A vehicle versus tractor collision sent four people to the hospital on Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred at N.C. 41 and Sycamore Lane, after a pickup truck drove off the roadway to the right and hit a tractor mowing the grass on the shoulder of the road, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis, of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The tractor is believed to belong to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

One truck passenger and the drivers of the truck and tractor were transported to UNC Health Southeastern for treatment, Lewis said. One other truck passenger was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital for treatment. No names were released or fatalities reported, as of Monday afternoon.

First responders directed traffic Monday afternoon at N.C. 41 at Moore’s Lane and Allenton Road, which were blocked because of the crash. Several first responder vehicles could be seen on N.C. 41 at the scene about 1 p.m.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.