County COVID numbers best since July

LUMBERTON — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Robeson County is the lowest it has been since early July, according to the Robeson County Health Department.

The department reported 102 new virus cases from Nov. 2 through Monday, down from the 143 reported from Oct. 26 through Nov. 1. This is the least new cases in a seven-day period since the 100 cases reported from June 26 through July 2.

One new virus-related death was reported in Robeson County since Nov. 2, bringing the pandemic total to 432.

The county’s testing positivity rate is 5.2% over the last 14 days; this is down from the 5.7% rate over the last 14 days reported on Nov. 2, and close to the stated goal of 5%.

There have been 55,756 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County, or 43% of the population; 49,871 individuals are considered fully vaccinated, or 38%.

The percent of each ethnicity which is vaccinated remains relatively unchanged from recent weeks, county Health Department Director Bill Smith said; 42% of African Americans, 39% of white individuals, 34% of Hispanics and 29% of American Indians in Robeson County have received at least one dose.

First and second doses and booster shots are available throughout the county, Smith said, and children age 5 to 11 are now able to get the Pfizer vaccine. The Health Department will continue evening hours of operation for COVID-19 vaccines and will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. They will also be open on Saturday, Dec. 4, to coincide with when the second dose will be due for people who were vaccinated on Nov. 6 or Nov. 13, Smith said.

In addition to the providers that have been traditionally available, a Pfizer Family Vaccination Site has been established at the Lumbee Boys and Girls Club in Pembroke, Smith said.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported 13 active cases among its student body on campus, with none among faculty and staff or subcontractors, as of late Monday. There have been eight new student cases, with none among faculty and staff or subcontractors, since Nov. 1.

There have been 116 cases among the student body, 37 among faculty and staff and 18 among subcontractors since the start of the fall semester.

Statewide, 12,243 new cases were reported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services from Nov. 3 through Tuesday, down from the 13,183 cases reported from Oct. 27 through Nov. 2. There have been 1,495,921 total cases in North Carolina over the duration of the pandemic.

There were 206 virus-related deaths reported in the state from Nov. 3 through Tuesday, down from 242 from Oct. 27 through Nov. 2. This brings the state’s pandemic total to 18,336 virus-related deaths.

There are 1,097 virus-related hospitalizations in the state as of Tuesday, down from 1,150 on Nov. 2.

There have been 5,805,434 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in North Carolina, or 60% of the population, according to NCDHHS as of Tuesday; 5,423,130 individuals are considered fully vaccinated, or 56%.