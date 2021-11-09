HUD awards Lumberton Housing Authority $239,500 for safety

LUMBERTON — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently awarded the Housing Authority of the City of Lumberton $239,500 to make “needed” safety improvements to its housing facilities.

The authority was one of 55 public housing authorities throughout the country to receive additional capital improvement funds through the Capital Fund Emergency Safety and Security Program. The funding will be used for community lighting, fencing installation, video surveillance systems, and high-definition cameras in five of the existing 10 communities, according to Adrian Lowery, executive director of the Lumberton Housing Authority.

“The vast majority of our residents are normal, law-abiding citizens, and they deserve the right to live peacefully,” Lowery said. “The HACL is grateful to be awarded HUD’s Emergency Safety and Security grant to help reduce the threats to the health and safety of not only our residents but all of Lumberton.”

In addition to focusing on the rebuild of 172 housing units damaged by hurricanes Matthew and Florence, the HACL has maintained focus on improving the overall infrastructure of the units, with some communities over 50 years old.

In August 2021, the HACL completed a $454,000 capital funds project that added more than 220 high-definition cameras throughout the Meadows, Davis Heights, Rozier Homes, Turner Terrace, Weaver Court, and Tudor Court Housing Developments, according to a release from the public housing authority.

Additionally, with the help of the City of Lumberton, the HACL is currently adding additional LED lights in some areas, and has been working to replace aged lights with LED in each of its communities over the past few months.

“The video cameras have already aided in making our communities safer. It is hard for someone to deny they did something wrong when it is right there on the camera in high-definition,” Lowery said. “The injection of funds to focus on safety and security will help us complete the LED light upgrades at Turner Terrace, Tudor Court, and Weaver Court, and the installation of video surveillance systems at Eastwood Terrace and Lumbee Homes.”

Lowery said the grant is a “big win” for the authority and staff, which was spearheaded by Steven Harrell, the Operations Manager for the HACL.

“The Lumberton Housing Authority is continuing to amplify its mission to be concentrated and focused on improving the quality of life for the residents and empowering them to take control of their lives to become self-sufficient and productive members of the community in which they live,” said Pam Hunt, chairperson of the HACL Board of Commissioners. “The future is bright for our agency. The addition of Adrian Lowery as our executive director and the team he has assembled continue to benefit our agency and the City of Lumberton.”