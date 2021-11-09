Pembroke granted $62,000 for environmental enhancement

Staff report
PEMBROKE — A recently awarded $62,000 grant will assist in preserving and enhancing the environment for the Town of Pembroke.

Attorney General Josh Stein recently announced $426,612 in grants through the Environmental Enhancement Grant program, which is part of nearly $3 million in grants distributed to 27 recipients across North Carolina.

The Town of Pembroke has received $62,000 to create a stormwater utility program with community input meetings, a management plan, an operations and maintenance plan, and stormwater ordinances.

“This grant will help the town of Pembroke plan and develop a stormwater utility program,” Stein said. “This program will help maintain water quality and reduce flooding and runoff concerns in the area.”

“The Town of Pembroke is extremely grateful to receive stormwater management funding assistance from Attorney General Stein,” said Pembroke Town Manager Tyler Thomas. “The funds awarded will ultimately prevent or greatly reduce the impact of future storm events on critical state supported assets and properties vital to the economic health and well-being of citizens in the Town of Pembroke.”

Fully implemented, grant aid will protect a significant portion of property within the Pembroke valued at more than $60 million and protect 250 acres of state property and infrastructure valued at over $637 million, according to Thomas.

The Environmental Enhancement Grant program began after an agreement between the Attorney General’s Office and Smithfield Foods in 2000. Under that agreement, Smithfield provides $2 million to the state every year to be distributed among environmental projects across North Carolina. Including the 2021 grants, the Attorney General Office’s has awarded nearly $37 million to more than 190 projects in the state.