Lumberton police investigate 2 Monday shootings into homes

LUMBERTON — As the Christmas holiday approaches, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins urges Robesonians to shop safely.

“The holiday season is right around the corner and shoppers will be crowding malls and discount stores in and around the county to buy the latest gadgets and find the best deals,” Wilkins said.

“This time of year attracts more shopping-related criminal activity because of the larger crowds and the extended store hours. These factors and the usual distraction of shopping, create a more favorable environment for petty thieves and other offenders.”

Wilkins has issued a number of tips that shoppers should follow to enhance their safety as they search for the perfect Christmas gift for their loved ones.

The Sheriff reminds all Robeson County residents to heed the following safety tips:

• Follow state and county health guidelines related to COVID-19.

• Use hand sanitizer and promote social distancing.

• Always shop with a friend or relative. A single shopper is the best target for theft.

• When going shopping, tell someone where you are going and what time to expect you to return. Also, make sure they know what you are wearing, and the type of vehicle you are driving.

• Shop during daylight hours. If you shop at night, park your vehicle in a well-lit area.

• Dress casually and comfortably and avoid wearing expensive jewelry. If carryingcash, keep it in your front pocket rather than in a purse or wallet. This makes it much more difficult for a pickpocket to remove.

• Store car keys in your pants or jacket pocket. If your purse/wallet is stolen, you will still be able to drive home. Most key fobs have a panic or horn alert button on them if needed.

• Be aware of strangers approaching you for any reason.

• If you feel uneasy returning to your vehicle alone, find a security guard and ask them to walk you to your car.

• Keep a close watch on your credit card every time you use it, and make sure you get it back as quickly as possible.

• Shield your credit card number so that others around you can’t copy it or captureit on a mobile telephone or other camera.

• Only carry credit cards that you absolutely need.

• If you’re not comfortable submitting your information through the internet, call the seller and give them your information over the telephone. Never send your credit card information via email.

• Check the company information. Only do business with companies that provide a physical address and telephone number.

• Keep good records. Always print out a copy of any online products or services you purchase.

• Never buy gift cards from online auction sites. This is a large source of gift cardfraud. Many of the gift cards are stolen, counterfeit or used.

• Only buy gift cards directly from the store issuing the gift card or from a secure retailer’s website.

• Don’t buy gift cards off of publicly displayed racks in retail stores, because these are more susceptible to tampering or theft. Only purchase gift cards at the sales terminal from the cashier.

• Always carefully examine both the front and back of a gift card before you buy it. If you see a PIN number, ask for a different card. If the card looks like it has been tampered with in any way, do not purchase it.

• Always ask the store cashier to scan the gift card in front of you. This will guarantee that your card is valid when you buy it and that it reflects the balance you just charged on it.

• Always keep your receipt as a proof of purchase if there is money stored on the gift card. If possible, register your gift card at the store’s website.

• Never give your Social Security number, date of birth or any other unneeded private information when purchasing a gift card.