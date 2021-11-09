Veteran celebrates 86th birthday

Ret. U.S. Navy veteran Wayman Sagendorph celebrates his 86th birthday on Veteran’s Day. Sagendorph was formerly stationed USS Soley, USS Tarawa, USS Manley, USS Mission Bay, and USS Raleigh. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1953-1972 and also fought in the Vietnam War. Sagendorph also formerly worked as a newspaper carrier for The Robesonian. The Robesonian salutes Sagendorph for his service to our country and wishes him a very happy birthday!

Courtesy photo | Cheryl Sagendorph