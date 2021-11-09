Veteran celebrates 86th birthday

November 08, 2021
LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College will begin the process of expanding its curriculum credential opportunities at its off-site locations.
The RCC trustees on Monday voted to allow Patrena Elliott, vice president of Instruction and Student Support Services, to pursue the expansion.
“Given the growth we’re seeing with the partnership and with growing our curriculum offerings, we want to move forward with working with our crediting body SAC COC (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools) to expand that ability from 49% to 100%,” Elliott said.
Current off-site locations for RCC include COMTech, the Robeson County Career Center and Public School of Robeson County high schools.
Elliot said the expansion “would allow us to offer a full credential at one of those sites.”
Also Tuesday, the trustees voted to begin discussions with the Public Schools of Robeson County and Robeson County government about the possibility or probability of partnering to build and offer programing for a career and technical center.
RCC President Melissa Singler said there has yet to be any long-term plan established.
“We’re just asking for the ability to have the discussion and check the feasibility of partnering and collaborating to work together on a career and technical center,” Singler said.
Golf tournament
The board learned that this year’s Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament, which took place on Oct. 14, grossed $51,216.16. After expenditures, about $43,000 will go toward the college’s Foundation, according to Bruce Mullis, chair of Golf Committee for the RCC’s Foundation Board.
“We were extremely pleased with that,” Mullis said. “I think we’ve raised a little over $650,000 with this event since it’s beginning in 1984.”
This year 36 teams, consisting of a combined total of 143 players, participated in this year’s tournament. More than 80 sponsors and 20 volunteers also contributed.
“This was an phenomenal event,” said RCC President Melissa Singler. “I heard a lot of people say this is like a homecoming every year.”
Sonography
RCC leaders said they hope to meet the need for sonographers by establishing a medical sonography program at the college. RCC trustees gave Elliott’s team the green light to submit an application to the North Carolina Community College system for the program.
A sonographer uses imaging equipment and soundwaves to form images of many parts of the body. The practice is typically know as ultrasounds.
Continuing education
Steven Hunt, vice president of Workforce Development, Continuing Education and Institutional Services, delivered his final Continuing Education metric to the trustees, which projected the college trending at another record-breaking year of full-time enrolled students.
Hunt said that 784.95 FTEs were guarantied of targeted 922.3, and there’s still seven more reporting periods to go.
“This year is going to be a jam-up year for Con Ed,” Hunt said.
Following his presentation, trustees said farewell to Hunt, who will be moving on to another job.
In other busines:
— Trustees learned Dustin Long, vice president for Information Technology and chief information officer, was recently chosen to be a keynote speaker at the National Community College Business Officer Conference held in Nashville. The presentation Long delivered was centered around the work RCC was able to do with technology during COVID-19.
— Trustees took no action after going into an early closed session to discuss a matter with outside legal council with Q. Shanté Martin, an education law attorney; and Robert El-Jaouhari, a real estate litigator, both with Cranfill Sumner, LLP. The session lasted about 30 minutes.