Rowland adds American Rescue Plan funding to budget

ROWLAND —The Rowland Board of Commissioners amended the town’s budget Tuesday to include money received from the American Rescue Plan.

“The town staff has been discussed these funds for the past several months and now the funds are in the town’s bank account,” Town Clerk David Townsend said during the regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners.

A total of $158,073.93 was allocated to the Town of Rowland. The America Rescue Plan Act was a stimulus signed by President Joe Biden in March.

Town staff proposed moving $38,073.93 to the General Fund balance as revenue which will offset the increase in expenses in the “streets” line item, according to Townsend. The remaining $120,000 will go toward the Water/Sewer Fund.

Despite making the motion to approve the proposed amendment, Commissioner Paul Hunt questioned why the board was not involved in the decision making of where the funds would go.

“I think we should have been in on where this money was going to go,” Hunt said. “That’s just a cause for communication.”

“That’s a mistake on my part,” Townsend said.

In other money matters, the board approved the cost proposal for a new water valve for the town’s water plant. The cost proposed by Evoqua Water Technologies was $20,083. The valve will be purchased with part of the money the town received from the American Rescue Plan.

The board also approved using ARP funding to purchase a $39,606.39 generator from Sanford Electrical Contractor with the condition that a used generator will be purchased if there is a significantly better deal.

Interlocal agreement

After hearing objection from Town Attorney Robert Price, the commissioners tabled making a decision on whether or not to enter into a Interlocal Agreement with Robeson County to provide E-911 communication services.

In the agreement, the town would agree to pay $15 per residents for emergency call services which would total about $13,275. The agreement would last three years.

Price said according to the School of Governments, Robeson County is required to meet the 911 services to all county residents equally unless a municipality decided to provide it’s own services for its residents.

“Number two, no municipality is obligated to contributed to the expense of these services,” Price said. “The most reasonable justification for asking the town to agree to provide payment for those services is that the county is providing dispatch services through our service providers. It seems to me such justification is unreasonable.”

The matter was table so the board to contact the county for a response to Price’s concerns.

In other business:

The town’s mayor elect Robert McDougald and commissioner-elect Jacqueline Alford Davis introduced themselves to the town residents during the public comments portion of the meeting.

Davis said she is “grateful” and “honored” that residents chose her be seated on the board.

She said she will focus on obtaining grants for the town of Rowland.

“I’m not a politician. I am a public servant,” Davis said.

McDougald told residents he will continue working on the projects started by Mayor Michelle Shooter.

“I pledge I will do this with honesty and integrity,” he said.