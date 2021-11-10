4 governing boards, Robeson County Clean and Green Committee, the Lumberton/Robeson County Airport Commission, PSRC BOE Curriculum and Instruction committees meet next week

LUMBERTON — Four governing boards, the Robeson County Clean and Green Committee, the Lumberton/Robeson County Airport Commission and the Curriculum and Instruction committees of the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education are set to meet next week.

The Robeson County Board of Commissioners will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the commissioner’s meeting room on the first floor of the Robeson County Administration Center, located at 550 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton.

Also on Monday, the PSRC BOE Curriculum and Instruction committees will meet at 6 p.m. Monday. The meeting can be accessed by the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3A4qZkAOnWc.

Among items to be discussed at the meeting are N.C. Check-Ins, MTSS Framework for Student Improvement, Classworks, and other curriculum and instruction materials.

The Fairmont and Maxton boards of commissioners and Robeson County Clean and Green Committee have meetings scheduled on Tuesday.

The town of Fairmont will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center, located at 207 S. Main St.

Maxton’s commissioners are to meet at 7 p.m. in Town Hall, located at 201 McCaskill Ave.

The Clean and Green meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Lumber River Council of Government building at ComTech, located at 30 CJ Walker Road in Pembroke. Members of the public can join in person or virtually through Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87145059777?pwd=TXBzUndHendHWC8rdTVBSllEYjFpZz09 and enter the meeting ID 871 4505 9777 and the passcode 244078. The meeting also can be joined by phone by dialing 1301-715-8592 or 8714-505-9777 and entering the following passcode *244078#.

The Lumberton/Robeson County Airport Commission will hold a public meeting at noon on Nov. 18 at the terminal located at 163 Airport Blvd.

The Lumbee Tribal Council will meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Lumbee Tribal Housing Complex, located at 6984 N.C. 711 in Pembroke. The meeting will also be livestreamed and can be viewed on the tribe’s YouTube channel and at www.lumbeetribe.com.