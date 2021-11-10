Red Springs police search for suspect in Wednesday shooting

Staff report
RED SPRINGS — Police here are asking for help from the public in locating a man believed to be involved in a Wednesday shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Police are searching for Brandon Jermaine McLean, 37, of Fletcher Avenue in Red Springs. He is charged with felony assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, felony possession of a firearm by felon, and misdemeanor discharge firearm within town limits, according to the Red Springs Police Department.

McLean was seen leaving the residence on East Sixth Avenue where the shooting occurred in a gray or silver in color Chevrolet Impala, according to the police department.

McLean is accused of using “a .22 caliber semi-automatic firearm” to shoot and strike John Lewis Campbell in the stomach and hip area after an argument between the two men at a residence on the 4oo block of East Sixth Avenue, according to police. The incident took place at “a mutual friend’s” home.

Police responded to the report of a person shot at the residence about 1:04 a.m., where they found Campbell suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the police department.

Campbell was transported to an undisclosed hospital for medical treatment, where he was listed in stable condition, according to police. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

“Gun violence is on the rise in Robeson County. In this day and time some people believe that a gun can solve their problems. I pray that people think before pulling the trigger because this could have been much worse than it was. I sincerely hope that the community can help us in locating the suspect,” said Red Springs police Lt. Chris McManus.

Red Springs Chief of Police Brent Adkins asked for the community’s help to solve the case. He also said anyone hiding McLean also will face charges.

“The days of shooting and not being held responsible for your actions are over. We are working extremely hard here in Red Springs to reduce gun related violence and we are currently in the process of reviewing all open cases involving gun violence to see if we can identify and charge the person or persons responsible,” Adkins said.

“Our investigators are working with local, state and federal agencies on this issue, and we fully expect to solve some of the past shooting incidents here in Red Springs,” Adkins said.