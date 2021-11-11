Crash leaves bicyclist dead earlier this week

November 11, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — A 54-year-old Pembroke woman died this week in a vehicle versus bicycle collision on University Road near Pembroke, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

NCSHP was dispatched to the crash about 6:05 p.m., , according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis, of the State Highway Patrol.

Sheri Lynn Anderson died Monday after the bicycle she was operating failed to stop while making a right turn. The bicycle was struck by a vehicle traveling east on St. Anna Road driven by Tyric Andre Hunt, of Rowland, Lewis said.

“The operator of the bicycle was ejected and came to rest on the shoulder of the roadway. The bicycle came to rest in a ditch,” Lewis said in a statement.

Anderson was described as wearing dark clothing at the time of the crash, according to Lewis.

No charges were filed in the crash, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear, of the State Highway Patrol. Hunt was not injured in the crash.