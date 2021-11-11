John Lowery projected as tribal chairman elect

LUMBERTON — Voting tallies obtained by The Robesonian from Tuesday’s Lumbee Tribal Election projects John Lowery as the new chairman of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.
Lowery was able to rake in a total 2,145 votes throughout the Lumbee Tribe’s 14 districts, nearly twice his runner-up Corbin Eddings, who secure 1,106 votes. The third candidate, Theresa Cummings, secured 161 of the votes cast.
These tallies are unofficial until the Lumbee Tribe Election Board meets Friday to verify signatures on absentee ballots and recess until Saturday at 10 a.m. to count those ballots. The counting of absentee ballots was delayed, as ordered by the Supreme Court of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina during the David Locklear V. Ron Oxendine proceedings that left Oxendine disqualified by the chairman race and erased from voting ballots.
On Wednesday, Lowery released a statement thanking the Lumbee people for their support of his campaign.
“By God’s grace and your support we achieved our goal of winning the chairman’s race,” the statement read in part.
Lowery thanked his opponents for a “race well ran.”
“I believe we showed a lot of people that you can run campaigns without all of the negativity that drives so many folks away from politics,” Lowery continued.
Eddings reached out publicly on social media to congratulate Lowery and called for unity.
“Moving forward, I would ask that we all do our part to support the incoming chairman and administration. Our people MUST seek unity not division,” the statement read in part. “Throughout the campaign, I stated that this was not about me but about the people and it really was. The people have spoken and chosen their net leader and I will do my part to support him and ask that you do the same.”
Lowery served on the Lumbee Tribal Council for four years, representing District 5 (the Prospect and Wakulla communities) from 2006 to 2009 and was chairman of the Constitution and Ordinance, and Federal Recognition committees.
Since his time on the Lumbee Tribal Council, Lowery has worked for the National Congress of American Indians in Washington, D.C., served in the Office of Tribal Relations at the United States Department of Agriculture, served recently as Regional Operations director for the North Carolina Department of Commerce, and worked with the Lumbee Tribe to hire a veteran representative to help Lumbee veterans with specific barriers to employment. Lowery currently serves as the Tribal Liaison for Carolina Complete Health.
He lives in Lumberton with his wife, Jessica, who is an educator with the Public Schools of Robeson County, and their two children, John II and Jenna.
The Robesonian still awaits tallies that will determine who will represent the Lumbee Tribal Council. There are eight candidates running for council seats in districts 1, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10 and 14. Only races in districts 1, 4, 10 and 14 are competitive.
Billy Oxendine and Audrey Hunt are competing for the District 1 seat held by Carvicous Barfield, who did not file for reelection.
Jody Bullard and Kindra Locklear sought election to the District 4 seat held by Ted Woodell. Woodell also opted out of filing for reelection.
Wendy Moore Graham filed for reelection onto her District 5 seat. She is the sole candidate, so she will maintain the seat.
Nanci Locklear was the only person to run for the District 7 seat. Reginald Oxendine Jr., who is finishing his second term, cannot seek reelection.
Incumbent Dewey McNeill was the sole candidate for the District 9 seat that represents the Saddletree community. He will serve his second term on the board.
District 10 had a competitive race, with Bobby Emmanuel and Rodney Taylor vying for the seat held by Marshil Locklear. Locklear did not file for reelection.
Homer Fields and Tammy Sampson ran for the District 14 seat, which is held by Terry Hunt, who also did not file for reelection.
The Robsesonian will update this story as more results become available.
Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.