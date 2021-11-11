Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to target human trafficking in Robeson County

PEMBROKE — “Today, say ‘thank you’ to all the veterans, let them know you appreciate their service and honor them for their sacrifice.”

That’s what many in Pembroke did during the annual Veterans Day Parade held prior to the words spoken by Larry Jacobs, commander of Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 2842, on Thursday.

The parade, which has been a Pembroke tradition since 1946, was among many events and ceremonies held throughout Robeson County, North Carolina and the U.S. to honor those who have answered the call to serve.

Those men and women have “bravely answered the call to defend our freedom,” Jacobs said.

The parade which lasted about 30 minutes was a display of patriotism packed with dignitaries, pageants queens, those running for a variety of offices and, of course, veterans.

But, the sight of the Junior Reserves Officers’ Training Corps, which represented five of the Public Schools of Robeson County’s high schools, marching the mile-long parade route was described a “breath of fresh air” for the Greg Cummings, the chair of the Veteran Day Parade Committee, Vietnam War Veteran and Pembroke mayor.

“When I seen them just a marching I had this feeling I hadn’t never had before and I just have respect for them,” said Cummings, who has participated in the parade since the 1960s.

Last year’s event was canceled because of heath concerns related to COVID-19.

It was the 100 or so JROTC students that made U.S. Army Veteran Mike Houge travel from Fayetteville. Houge served two decades in the U.S. Army before devoting another 24 years to ROTC students at Red Springs High School.

“It was important for me to come out here and just support the cadets,” Houge said. “I retired in 2017 but I’m still supporting. It’s in my blood.”

Fairmont JROTC Instructor Sgt. Maj. Derrick Chambers said it is “important” the youth of today to see the display of respect bestowed upon veterans in events like Thursday’s.

“I think it’s a good experience for them to see the love and respect that the community gives to our veterans,” Chambers said.

As tradition goes, the parade is followed by a ceremony held strategically at the 11th hour in the Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park by the local VFW.

Instead of speaking about the sacrifice of the veterans, U.S. Navy Com. Ronnie Sutton (Ret.) shed light on the sacrifice of the spouses, children, parents, siblings and grandparents of veterans.

Sutton, a product of the Public Schools of Robeson County, began his 22-year career in the military after graduating high school, and enlisting in the United State Air Force. He attended Pembroke State College then joined a navy flight program and earned his office of commission and Wings of Gold in 1966. He flew more than 600 hours of combat missions in Vietnam.

“While enjoyable, I must admit, my time in Vietnam was difficult and dangerous but thank God I earned two Air Medal and survived to return home,” Hunt said.

But, it was Sutton’s family who also sacrificed during his absence in the Vietnam War, and as the grandfather of a armed forces member, he is learning to cope himself.

“When that youngster leaves and goes all around the world, we have to learn to cope, as grandparents,” Sutton said.

Sutton challenged the audience to consider that sacrifice.

“I want you to be understanding when you come in contact or get involved with a family who’s members are away in service,” Sutton said.

In a separate Veterans Day event, more than 30 people gathered to attend Robeson Community College’s Veterans Day Ceremony on the college campus.

“God bless all of our veterans and those that have made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Melissa Singler, RCC president.

During the ceremony, Lumberton City Councilman Eric Chavis sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” and Jamee Hunt Freeman sang “God Bless America.” Robeson County Honor Guard members conducted the Presentation of Colors, 21 Gun Salute and playing of “Taps.”

The Presentation of the Wreath was conducted by Robeson Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy members.

Additionally, people in attendance were given cloth forget-me-not flowers to remind them to think of veterans and their sacrifices to their country long after Veterans Day.

Ret. U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Lofton said speaking during the event was a humbling experience. Lofton served in the U.S. Army for 20 years and now works for the U.S. Department of Defense at Fort Bragg.

“I get kind of misty a little bit on Veterans Day,” he said. “Being a veteran and being retired for 12 years, I’ve seen a lot.”

Lofton still feels the loss of soldiers he sees at Fort Bragg who don’t make it home to their families.

“It just makes me just grateful for what I have in front of me,” he said.

The acts of praying and reaching out to other veterans with a kind word help Lofton make it through each Veterans Day, he said.

RCC Facilities Technician Gene Thorman could be seen saluting the American flag during the playing of “Taps.”

Thorman formerly served in the Navy for 18 years, and said Veterans Day is an emotional day for him as it arrives each passing year.

“It’s all in remembrance of what I did and what others before me did,” he said.

Andy Jones, a retired U.S. Army veteran, was among others in attendance of the ceremony Thursday morning. Jones served in the U.S. Army for 21 years.

Jones said the sacrifice made by military members, who volunteer to fight and give their lives overseas for the freedoms of strangers, “says a lot about soldiers.”

The veterans encourage other military members to reach out for help while dealing with mental health conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Just stay strong and keep on keeping on,” Lofton said.

High suicide rates remain among veterans who continue “struggling silently” with PTSD, Jones said.

In 2019, 6,261 veterans took their lives, which accounted for 13.7% of suicides in the U.S. adult population that year, according to a 2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention annual report by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention. There was an average of about 17.2 veteran suicides each day that year.

Jones urges other veterans to “look after themselves.”

Jones and Lofton spoke of struggles and the importance of speaking to other veterans about them and getting help.

The Robeson County Veterans Service Office, located in the Robeson County Administration Center at 550 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton, offers services like counseling and assistance with filing claims for compensation for veterans. The office can be reached by phone at 910-671-3071.

For more information or to receive assistance outside of Robeson County, visit the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website at https://www.va.gov/.

“Just keep going and remember those that are over there still serving and still fighting for our freedom and our rights,” Thorman said.