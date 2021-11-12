Portion of I-95 near Carthage Road to close for maintenance Sunday

November 12, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A portion of Interstate 95 will be closed near Carthage Road Sunday for maintenance, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

A northbound lane from mile markers 16-19 on I-95 will close for night time maintenance to the guardrail by the outside lane, according to the NCDOT. The lane will close to motorists at 7 p.m. Sunday and reopen 3 a.m. on Monday.

Traffic backup is expected to be low, according to the NCDOT.

For real time road conditions and road construction project updates, visit www.drivenc.gov.

