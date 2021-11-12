Pet of the week

November 12, 2021 Robesonian News 0

Ghost is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter, located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. Ghost is a sweet and shy male lab mix puppy who is about four months old. The shelter’s hours of operation are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The adoption fee is $25. For more information, call the shelter at 910-865-2200.