Lumbee Recognition Act sent to Senate committee

November 12, 2021
Staff report
Thousands gathered in Pembroke over the summer for Lumbee Homecoming. U.S. Legislators from North Carolina said Friday that The Lumbee Recognition Act remains on their agenda

LUMBERTON — The Lumbee Recognition Act has been referred by the U.S. Senate to its Committee on Indian Affairs.

The act passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Nov. 1 in a 357 to 59 vote and was sent to the Senate for a vote.

The Senate unanimously referred the act to its Committee on Indian Affairs on Nov. 2, according to congress.gov. The committee is scheduled to hold a legislative hearing Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Also to be considered during the hearings in which the Lumbee Recognition Act is part is “to take land located in San Diego County, California, into trust for the benefit of the Pala Band of Mission Indians,” “to take certain Federal lands in Tennessee into trust for the benefit of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians” and ” to direct the Secretary of the Interior to take into trust for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona certain land in Pima County, Arizona,” according to congress.gov.

Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin will testify on behalf of the act during the virtual meeting broadcast at https://www.indian.senate.gov/.

Godwin expressed excitement for another opportunity to testify before members of Congress on behalf of the act.

“We have both of our senators Tillis and Burr working very hard on this,” he said. “I’m very hopeful for next week.”

Each time movement has been made on the act has been special for Godwin, he told The Robesonian on Friday.

He thanked U.S. Sens. Richard Burr (R-NC) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) for their work in progressing the act.

Godwin called Burr a “champion” for the Lumbee people.

“He’s still our champion and I’m thankful for him,” Godwin said.

Though the act has a history of stalling out in committees, support from U.S. Sens. Burr and Tillis could make the difference, said N.C. Sen. Danny Britt.

“I’m still confident that it’s gonna move forward this time,” Britt said.

“Prior to about 2019, we did not have both U.S. senators supporting full Lumbee recognition with benefits,” Britt told The Robesonian Nov. 2. “We’ve got that now.”

Godwin also told The Robesonian that the tribe has “a lot of friends and support on both sides of the aisle.”

The act passed the U.S. House in Nov. 2020 and was referred by the Senate to the Committee on Indian Affairs.

N.C. Rep. Dan Bishop said in December 2020 efforts would start in January to pass the act after it was left out of the spending package that combined $900 billion in COVID-19 aid with a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill and other unfinished legislation on taxes, energy, education and health care. Bishop said the bill was “our shot to get it through the Senate.”

The fight for federal recognition has been going on for more than 130 years. The Lumbees have had state recognition since 1885.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.