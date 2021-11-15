Robeson County crashes claim 2 lives over the weekend, hospitalize 3 others

November 15, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 61-year-old Wilmington man and a 41-year-old St. Pauls man lost their lives in two separate vehicle crashes over the weekend, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

State troopers were dispatched about 6:19 p.m. Saturday to a crash on U.S. 301, about one mile south of St. Pauls and 2.2 miles south of Davis Road, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear, of the State Highway Patrol.

St. Pauls resident Harold Allen Fields Jr. died in the three-vehicle crash after his 1996 Ford pickup traveled south on U.S. 301 and crossed the centerline of the road. The truck then sideswiped a northbound 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 54-year-old St. Pauls resident Rafael Garcia before colliding head-on with a 2008 Chevrolet passenger vehicle driven by 25-year-old Rosas Luciano Eliceo, of Lumberton, Locklear said.

Fields was pronounced dead at the scene, Locklear said. The drivers and Eliceo’s passenger 25-year-old Abel Rosas Luciano were transported to UNC Health Southeastern with injuries not thought to be life-threatening. No update was available Monday on their condition.

Earlier that day, the NCSHP was dispatched about 6:21 a.m. to a crash on Interstate 95 about 5 miles south of Lumberton near the 8 mile marker, Locklear said.

John Papanikolaou, of Wilmington, died Saturday after the 2019 Volvo tractor trailer he was operating ran off the road to the right, struck a parked vacant vehicle and embankment and overturned, Locklear said. The vehicle then caught fire and completely burned.

Toxicology results are pending to determine factors that led to the crash, he said. Inattention is listed as a contributing factor in the crash.