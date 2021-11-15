Robeson County crashes claim 2 lives over the weekend, hospitalize 3 others

Staff report

Drivers in Robeson County have seen a steady rise in prices at local gas stations since the middle of 2019, when a gallon of gas could be had for around $1.67, but a week-by-week analysis shows drivers saw a slight reprieve.

Across the state of North Carolina gas prices hovered around $3.41 during the last week, according to both AAA and Gasbuddy.com.

Robeson County prices were slightly less than that. Local drivers were paying an average $3.14 per gallon in the past five days, but industry experts said prices will soon be back on the rise.

“Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by a penny to $3.41,” according to the AAA report made available to the Robesonian on Friday. “According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.6 million barrels to 212.7 million barrels last week.”

The AAA report said the demand for gasoline also dropped from 9.5 million barrels to 9.26 million barrels. That decrease in demand has contributed to some price relief at the pump for drivers, according to the report.

“However, pump prices will likely remain elevated as long as oil prices are above $80 per barrel,” according to the report.

Likewise, Gasbuddy.com issued a report on Friday suggesting drivers would see prices start to climb again.

That report echoed what AAA was reporting, and noted that at 212.7 million barrels, inventories are 5.6% lower than a year ago and are 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.

When gasoline inventories around the country are elevated, prices at the pump will slowly subside. That’s good news for North Carolina and the East Coast as a whole.

Here’s how individual regions and their gasoline inventory fared over the last year:

East Coast (+0.6 MMbbl)

Midwest (+0.1 MMbbl)

Gulf Coast (-1.9 MMbbl)

Rockies (-0.0 MMbbl)

West Coast (-0.5 MMbbl)

“It’s important to note which regions saw increases/decreases as this information likely drives prices up (in the case of falling inventories) or down (in the case of rising inventories),” AAA reported on Friday.

However, a change in seasons is also expected to increase the demand for gasoline and distillates (diesel and heating oil), according to GasBuddy.

“Distillate inventories decreased by 2.6 million barrels to a total of 124.5 MMbbl,” according to the GassBuddy report. “At 124.5 MMbbl, inventories are down 24.8 MMbbl, or 16.6% lower vs. a year ago. Distillate inventories stand about 6% below the five-year average for this time of year.”

Total oil stocks in the United States are down -9.7% versus a year ago, which will likely keep prices elevated if prices follow the ongoing trend.

Gasbuddy also stated that the U.S. imported 6.11 million barrels of crude oil per day last week, down by 63,000 barrels per day over the previous week, while crude oil exports rose to 3.05 million barrels per day.

“Total motor gasoline imports last week averaged 587,000 barrels per day,” Gassbuddy stated in it’s Friday report. “The U.S. also imported 278,000 barrels per day of distillate fuels. However, during the same timeframe, the U.S. exported 833,000 barrels per day of finished gasoline and 1,239,000 parallels per day of distillates. In total, U.S. companies exported 9.25 MMbpd of oil and petroleum products.”