Red Springs water line burst causes students to learn virtually Tuesday

November 16, 2021 Robesonian News 0

Students will return to class Wednesday

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Related Articles

RED SPRINGS — Public Schools of Robeson County students learned virtually Tuesday after a pipe on Church Street near Red Springs Middle School burst Monday.

The decision to allow Peterson Elementary School, Red Springs Middle School and Red Springs High School to operate on a remote learning schedule Tuesday was made after a water pipe burst, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County.

The town had to replace 26 feet of the water line because of the break, according to David Ashburn, Red Springs town manager. Service was restored after 9 p.m. Monday.

Water gushed about 3 feet into the air earlier that day he said.

“It actually washed out the street,” he said.

In addition, crews used a backhoe to lift the rear of a pickup truck that had sunken down into part of the street, Ashburn said.

The middle and high school dismissed about 10:45 a.m. Monday and the elementary school at 1 p.m., according to Gordon Burnette, PSRC chief communications officer. All three schools provided lunch to students.

“The issue is believed to have been fixed and students will report to the building tomorrow at all three Red Springs schools,” Burnette said.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

Related Articles