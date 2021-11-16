County virus cases, deaths increase slightly

LUMBERTON — After gradual improvements in the few weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Robeson County saw a slight increase in the last seven days.
The Robeson County Health Department reported 135 new virus cases in the county between Nov. 9 and Monday, up from the 102 reported from Nov. 2-8. This brings the county’s pandemic total to 26,209 cases.
There were three virus-related deaths reported from Nov. 9 through Monday, up from one death between Nov. 2-8. The county’s pandemic death toll currently sits at 435.
All three individuals who died were unvaccinated, county Health Department Director Bill Smith said.
Robeson County remains in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s “red” category for the highest transmission rate, Smith said; neighboring Bladen, Columbus and Scotland counties were moved to the less virulent “orange” category.
The county’s testing positivity rate over the last 14 days is at 5.0%, which is the stated goal; it had hovered just above the goal, between 5.2% and 6.2%, over the previous six weeks.
There have been 56,166 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County, or 43% of the county’s population, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics; 50,202 individuals are considered fully vaccinated, or 38% of the population.
“Pfizer vaccines are available for everyone eligible who are 5 years old and older,” Smith said. “People seeking a booster with any vaccine must be 18 and older and have either a medical condition or a living or work environment that places you at risk. Vaccines are available throughout the county at various clinics and pharmacies. You may also choose to mix your vaccines if the administering clinic can accommodate it.”
While children ages 5-11 can now be vaccinated, Smith said interest and participation among that portion of the population has been low.
“After the first week of eligibility, the children’s age group 5 to 11 has had only 2% of their population vaccinated,” Smith said. “As the 12 to 17 year age group had the worse vaccination rate of all age groups, the theory that interest was light has played out. With the holiday season approaching and staying indoors more due to the weather, these age groups may prove to be very threatening to the elderly and frail populations.”
The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported six active cases among its student body, with none among its faculty and staff or subcontractors, as of late Monday. There have been three new student cases, with none among faculty and staff or subcontractors, since Nov. 9.
Since the start of the fall semester, there have been 119 total cases among the student body, 37 among faculty and staff and 18 among subcontractors.
Statewide, NCDHHS reported 11,994 new virus cases from Nov. 10 through Tuesday, down from 12,243 from Nov. 3-9. The state’s total case count for the duration of the pandemic has now surpassed 1.5 million; there have been 1,507,915 total cases as of Tuesday.
There were 126 virus-related deaths reported in North Carolina from Nov. 10 through Tuesday, down from 206 from Nov. 3-9. This brings the state’s total pandemic death toll to 18,462.
There were 1,037 virus-related hospitalizations statewide as of Tuesday, down from 1,097 on Nov. 9.
There have been 5,882,252 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in North Carolina, or 60% of the population; 5,451,121 individuals are considered fully vaccinated in the state, or 56% of the population.