Fairmont library relocation project could benefit if state budget passes

FAIRMONT — Commissioners heard Tuesday that if the proposed state budget is signed into law, the project to relocate the library in town could get a financial boost forward.

Fairmont Town Manager Hank Raper told commissioners during a regular meeting Tuesday that the budget approved Tuesday by the state Senate included a $50,000 appropriation for the project that seeks to move the Hector MacLean Public Library to the vacant youth center across the street.

Raper told The Robesonian the project’s cost is not certain, but the funding in the state budget, if approved by the House and signed by the governor, could help.

Gov. Cooper stated Tuesday that he intends to sign the budget. In a prepared statement issued by the governor’s office, Cooper said he would sign the budget “because, on balance, the good outweighs the bad” and it can advance the state in ways that are “critical to our state’s progress as we are emerging from this pandemic.”

“We’re excited about being one step closer to having a library and youth center in Fairmont,” Raper said.

During the meeting, commissioners approved a Duke Energy Franchise Ordinance that states the company will continue to provide electric services to Fairmont over a 60-year period. The town previously signed a 40-year contract, which ran out, Raper said.

“This doesn’t have any bearing on rates in the town,” Raper said Tuesday.

An argument erupted Tuesday after Fairmont resident Nathaniel Thompson asked the board of commisioners if one of its members lived outside of the town and whether or not it was allowed. Thompson addressed the commissioners during the public comment session of the meeting.

Thompson also asked if any commissioners knew about a board member residing outside of the town.

Commissioner Terry Evans responded to the query despite pushback from the mayor and a commissioner.

“We don’t respond to questions openly in public comments, Terry,” said Mayor Charles Townsend.

Townsend asked Terry why he was responding.

“We gotta play by the rules Terry,” he said.

“…Well I’m playing by the rules…,” Evans said.

“Your rules or the rules of the town?” Townsend asked.

“I’m in opposition to Mr. Evans’ responding to the citizen. We’ve never allowed that. It’s never been allowed… it’s been broken time and time again,” said Commissioner Charles Kemp.

“…Why fix it now?” Terry asked.

“You’re out of order,” Kemp said.

Evans said he received a call from a commissioner in Cumberland County that alleged a Fairmont commissioner was living outside of the city limits. He did not name the Fairmont commissioner accused in the allegation.

“I told him I was unaware of it,” Evans said.

“Now, if it’s anybody who held anything from the board you could say it was me, but it was information that he shared with me because he was outraged,” he said.

Thompson stood up in the audience before the meeting was adjourned and again asked the commissioner board for answers and when he would receive them.

“Somebody will get back with you later,” Townsend said. “… We just want to cover ourself legally so we don’t say anything that we don’t need to say so that’s why it needs to be taken care of by a professional.”

In other matters, Kemp asked the town manager to reach out to Joe Stanley and another individual about prospects of addressing housing needs and rehabilitating homes in the town. He asked that Raper report back to the board with his findings, of which he agreed to do.

Kemp also requested that Town Attorney Jessica Scott prepare an evaluative instrument for the purposes of evaluating the town manager. He requested that she develop the document and deliver it to the board of commissioners at the Dec. 21 meeting.

After the commissioners receive the document, they may review it before it is discussed in January, Kemp said.

Commissioner Kemp, who is the mayor-elect, and Mayor Pro Tem J.J. McCree thanked Mayor Townsend for his service to the town.

“Mayor, I just want to say it’s been an honor and a privilege serving with you,” McCree said. “… I want to say I really enjoyed serving with you and I hate to see you go.”

“This town owes you a debt of gratitude,” Kemp said.

The town’s Holiday on Main Twilight Christmas is scheduled for Dec. 3. The tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m.; parade at 6:30 p.m. and entertainment at 7 p.m.

The next regular town board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 21 in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center.

