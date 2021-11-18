Lumberton business unites community for Thanksgiving

LUMBERTON —Those looking for a warm Thanksgiving meal were treated to that and more a week ahead of the holiday during an event by Top That Dessert Bar.

Hundreds flooded the space that once held JCPenney at Biggs Park Mall Thursday for the Free Thanksgiving Dinner event. Attendees were treated to a full-course Thanksgiving feast of turkey, dressing, gravy, rice, green beans, rolls and a dessert, served by about 30 volunteers on hand. About $1,000 worth of food from local businesses made the dinner possible.

The event focused on those in need, which is not necessarily a limited group of people, said organizer and owner of Top That Dessert Bar, Justin Herring.

“I don’t like the word needy,” Herring said. “We’re all in need.”

Holding the event hit close to home for Herring, who said he could relate to those who don’t have that large family to spend the holidays with.

“To be 100% honest, I have an immediate family but I don’t have a large family,” Herring said.

Herring said his aim was to give those in similar situations a sense of belonging.

“I like to include everyone. I want everyone to feel welcome and so what ever the case may be I just really, really, really wanted the public to come out. This is literally about bringing people together.”

Many individuals throughout Robeson County, who have lost loved ones due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is also experiencing a quiet holiday season, Herring said.

“People who really initiate Thanksgiving is now gone so I wanted to give the community a place to come to really feel that community embrace,” Herrings said.

Once hearing of the Herring’s plan, Biggs Park Mall Manager Chelsea Biggs didn’t hesitate to loan the space and support the cause.

“There’s a lot of families that aren’t able to have Thanksgiving in Robeson County,” Biggs said. “I’ve just heard that from local nonprofits so if we can give back in just a small way for people who aren’t able to have a meal next Thursday then I just like that idea.”

Richard Candor found out about the dinner through the Robeson County Church and Community Center. He said that the event was a “charitable” act especially for those who don’t have family like himself.

“It was very considerate,” Candor said.

The holidays will also be a quiet affair for Brenda Bullard, who said she doesn’t have family to share Thanksgiving with. Once she learned of the event through social media, she sought out two church friends to Ida Mollo and Karen Locklear to have a makeshift “friendsgiving.”

“This is awesome. It was really good,” she said.

Mike Pennino, a volunteer and pastor at Vertical Church, said he was most impressed with the diversity of people in attendance, no matter their economic status.

“It’s a blessing to be able to give back,” Pennino said.

“Every event is a ‘Thank you,’ Herring said. “I would not be here without the community.”