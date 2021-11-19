November 19, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0

Cindy Kern, the director of the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce, marks the roads Friday in preparation for lineup of the annual Lumberton Christmas Parade. The parade is set begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. The route will begin on First Street in Lumberton, turn on Elm Street and travel to Biggs Park Mall. For those who can’t watch in person, the parade will be available to view on the B.L. Productions Facebook page at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.