Lumberton kicks off parade season

November 22, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News, Top Stories 0

The Lumberton Christmas Parade returned Saturday after a two-year hiatus kicking off the parade season in Robeson County. Several dance studios, bands, floats and dignitaries flooded Elm Street while thousands of spectators watched during the event. For those who couldn’t watch in person, the parade will be available to view on the B.L. Productions Facebook page at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.