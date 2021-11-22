Shriners leave mark in Lumberton

November 22, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News, Top Stories 0

The Shriner’s Parade held Saturday in Lumberton was among a week of Shriner celebrations hosted by the Robeson County Shrine Club. Hundreds of Shriners across the state joined in for the parade which was held directly following the Lumberton Christmas Parade. Mobile units, pirates, clown and even a few prisoners were on hand to entertain the large crowd stretched down Elm Street.