Shriners leave mark in Lumberton

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Partnership for Children recently received a grant of $275,000 from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust in Winston Salem.

Work funded by this grant will build awareness in Robeson County about the impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences, ACEs, and develop resources to help build both community and individual resilience. Grant funded activities will also facilitate the development and implementation of a Community Prevention Action Plan to improve coordination within and between systems to improve care for people impacted by adverse experiences in Robeson County.

The underlying mechanisms by which ACEs exert their effects on health are through the development of toxic stress, a prolonged or excessive activation of the stress response system, according to a release from the Partnership. Chronic stress sustained over time can be damaging to the body and the brain, particularly for children, because the earliest years are a critical time for development.

The accumulation of excessive stress in the body interferes with the development of healthy neural, immune and hormonal systems and can alter the expression of our DNA. Multiple ACEs over time — especially without adequate adult support — can affect the nervous, endocrine and immune systems, and have lasting effects on attention, behavior, decision-making and response to stress throughout a lifetime.

For the past year, Robeson County has participated as part of a tri-county area in creating a regional Community Prevention Action Plan (CPAP) with Prevent Child Abuse NC (PCANC). PCANC’s model for creating a CPAP committee educates and empowers communities to develop effective child abuse and neglect prevention strategies.

This Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust-funded project will be managed by Robeson County Partnership for Children with support from a local CPAP committee including leadership from the Robeson County Department of Social Services, the Department of Public Health, public schools, early childhood educators, law enforcement, courts, child advocates, members of the business community, medical professionals and additional groups as appropriate.

Project-related activities will include efforts to increase public awareness of ACEs through a variety of methods including screenings of the film, “Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope.”

Also included in the scope of the project will be community trainings collaborating with other nonprofits, faith-based organizations, public educators and government agencies.

In addition, the group will work to identify and collaborate with local agencies, nonprofits and working groups that have programs specifically targeting locations and members of the community that are still in recovery from recent natural disasters.