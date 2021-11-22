Eddy takes part in panel discussions at AAR, SBI annual meeting

Gaylyn Eddy, program director for the Humanities, Fine Arts and Social Sciences programs at RCC will represent the college on an international level when she takes part in a panel discussion titled “Teaching Outside Higher Ed,” at a conference in Texas.

“This is just the coolest thing ever,” said Eddy, who will attend the Annual Meeting for the Society of Biblical Literature and American Literature in San Antonio, Texas. “I received a surprise invitation to be a participant in a panel discussion, which will focus on those teaching outside the traditional tenure track at four-year university.”

Eddy will be the only panelist representing community colleges during the discussion, the other panelists are from elite private high schools across the United States.

The conference, which wil take place Nov. 20-23, brings thousands of professors and students, authors and publishers, and religious leaders from around the world together each year. It is the largest event of the year in the fields of religious studies and theology.

“I believe that my experience can help. I came from a Ph.D. program at Vanderbilt, a Library that had everything in every language onsite, and began teaching as an adjunct at a community college set up on a military base,” Eddy said. “I believe I have valuable experience that can help shape a much-needed conversation.”

Eddy says that there are more candidates completing Biblical degrees at universities then there are jobs available in the traditional route, but that community college serves as a great pathway for those interested in teaching at the collegiate level.

“Many students never consider teaching at a community college,” said Eddy. “But there are many benefits to working in community college and you can have a big impact working with students who are balancing work and college, who are first generation students, who are enrolled in early college…Most people have no idea what an amazing opportunity community college can be not just for students, but also the faculty who teach the students.”

Eddy points out that community colleges are playing an ever-increasing role in higher education and that highly qualified scholars can lead fulfilling careers in this area.

“The community college option is a marvelous and vital part of the American education system that is often completely overlooked by both graduates and faculty mentors.”

It is Eddy’s hope that more people will consider teaching in the community college arena and that she hopes she can help in that effort.