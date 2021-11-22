UNC Health Southeastern Christmas tree lighting is Dec. 2

Staff report

LUMBERTON — The annual lighting of the Christmas tree atop UNC Health Southeastern will be held Dec. 2.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. Attendees may view the ceremonial lighting of the tree, which is provided by Southeastern Hospice, from the medical center’s 28th Street parking lot in Lumberton.

