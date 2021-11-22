November 22, 2021 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Christian Care Center will be serving up Thanksgiving meals Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The meals will include a traditional Thanksgiving meal with items like turkey, ham, dressing, yams, collards, cranberry sauce and dessert, said Leroy Dixon, the center’s cook.

Dixon has been cooking at the center for more than 20 years. But, the sight of people enjoying his food never gets old to Dixon.

“To see people enjoying a good, hot meal that’s not as fortunate as some of us are gives my heart joy,” Dixon said.

Thanksgiving meals will be served in takeout plates at the rear of the center because of COVID-19 protocols. The center is located at 220 E. Second St. and can be reached by phone at 910-739-1204.