Special delivery

November 22, 2021

St. Pauls police officer Summer Stephenson, left, and police Patrolman Joseph Kress deliver Sunday Thanksgiving food baskets to a St. Pauls home. The department delivered a total of 16 Thanksgiving food baskets to needy families in the town. The effort was part of a Thanksgiving food drive in which food was collected at the police department, Food Lion, Walmart, Piggly Wiggly, Dollar General, Fresh Foods IGA and First Bank. Collections continue for the department’s Christmas toy and food drive to serve families in need this holiday season. Call SPPD for more information at 910-865-5155.