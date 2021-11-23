Freeman named surgical services director for UNC Health Southeastern

November 23, 2021 Robesonian Health, News 0
Staff report
<p>Freeman</p>

Freeman

    LUMBERTON — Josh Freeman, DNP, NP-C, has been named director of surgical services for UNC Health Southeastern.

    A Lumberton native and resident, Freeman began his career with the health system in August 2014 as a nurse practitioner in neurosurgery and, most recently, practiced in the orthopedics department in Lumberton as well as in Whiteville.

    Freeman earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in 2011, a master’s degree as a nurse practitioner from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2014, and a doctor of nursing practice degree in 2019, also from the UNC Wilmington. He is dual certified as both a family nurse practitioner as well as an adult and geriatric nurse practitioner by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in healthcare management from UNC Wilmington.

    Freeman oversees surgical services at UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center as well as The Surgery Center at Southeastern Health Park.

