Maxton police collecting toys for Christmas toy drive

RALEIGH — Robeson County’s district attorney was given Tuesday the Dogwood Award by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein for his efforts to better Robeson County.

Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott was among 36 state residents to receive the award Tuesday, according to a press release by Attorney General Josh Stein’s office. The awards are presented to North Carolinians who strive to better the lives of members of their communities.

“As many North Carolinians faced challenges in the past year, other North Carolinians have used their time and energy to improve their neighbors’ lives,” said Attorney General Josh Stein in a statement. “It’s an honor for me to recognize this year’s Dogwood Award recipients – people whose contributions make us a stronger, safer state. I am so grateful for their efforts.”

Stein stated the award honored Scott for his work to “ensure that people are treated fairly no matter their background” and to “help people get second chances,” in a video of the ceremony shared on social media.

“It’s all to be commended, so, District Attorney Scott, I want to thank you for your leadership in Robeson County,” Stein said during the ceremony.

The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement congratulating Scott for his efforts through the courts to change lives of Robeson County residents.

“Today, our District Attorney Matthew Scott was awarded the 2021 Dogwood Award. These awards are given annually by the NC Attorney General Josh Stein to honor North Carolinians who are dedicated to keeping people safe, healthy, and happy in their communities,” the statement reads.

“At the ceremony, DA Scott was recognized for his innovative court programs, specifically the DWI and Adult Drug Treatment Courts. We are proud of the work DA Scott is doing for our community,” the statement continues.

Since the first session of DWI court was held Jan. 9, at least four people have completed the program with several others enrolled. The treatment court seeks to provide treatment to offenders suffering from alcoholism and targets people who are being charged with DWI for the fourth time, which is a felony offense. Participants who complete the program can avoid the felony DWI charge and jail sentence, after serving 120 days in jail.

The drug treatment court also seeks to offer hope to offenders with substance use disorders by targeting addiction.

The District Attorney’s Office also works with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to divert offenders with substance abuse disorders from the jail cell to rehab programs through the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program, which began in May. More than 20 people were enrolled in the program at the start of the month. At least three people have completed the LEAD program.

Scott said he was both honored and surprised to be given the service award. He also described attending the ceremony and learning about the work of others to better their communities a “humbling” experience.

“But the true acknowledgement goes to the participants in our program and all those that work to make our program successful,” Scott said.