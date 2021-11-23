Manufacturing remains top economic sector

RALEIGH — The manufacturing, health care and retail trade industries continue to be the top three employers in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

In a report obtained by The Robesonian, the Commerce Department ranked the state’s top employers by all industries. That same report also ranked the top industries by county, showing little change over the past year.

While the report only shows results for the first quarter, it provides a glimpse into which industry sectors play key roles in Robeson County’s economic need.

Combined with the state’s most recent report on unemployment, the industry sector report begins to provide a more detailed look at the jobs available in the area.

According to the statewide October jobless rate report, major industries experiencing increases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 12,800; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 7,500; Education & Health Services, 3,900; Manufacturing, 3,700; Construction, 2,200; Professional & Business Services, 1,800; Other Services, 900; and Information, 200. Major industries experiencing decreases were Financial Activities, 900; Government, 800; and Mining & Logging, 100.

The county-by-county October jobless report is expected to be released during the first week of December.

Still, the recently released top industry report provides detail about which industries draw from the existing workforce.

Rounding out the top 10 local industries based on total employees are:

— Manufacturing, 7,020;

— Health Care and Social Assistance, 6,956;

— Retail Trade, 4,852;

— Educational Services, 4,325;

— Accommodation and Food Services, 3,206;

— Public Administration, 2,694;

— Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services, 1,904.

The industry sectors providing the fewest jobs include:

— Arts, Entertainment and Recreation, 94;

— Information, 116;

— Real Estate and Rental and Leasing, 130;

— Management of Companies and Enterprises, 147;

— Utilities, 159.

According to officials at the Department of Commerce, the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages “is a federal-state cooperative effort between the North Carolina Department of Commerce, Labor and Economic Analysis Division (LEAD) and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).”

The quarterly employment and wage statistics provide industry data from several economic reports on the county, state and national areas.