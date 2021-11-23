Virus cases decline in county

Smith

LUMBERTON — After COVID-19 cases and deaths in Robeson County saw a slight uptick into mid-November, the number of deaths held steady while the number of cases dropped by 15% over the last seven days.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 114 new virus cases between Nov. 16 and Monday, down from 135 from Nov. 9-15. This brings the county’s case total to 26,322.

There were three virus-related deaths reported in the county between Nov. 16 and Monday, the same number that was reported from Nov. 9-15. The county’s pandemic death toll is now 438.

The county’s testing positivity rate is 4.9%, just below the stated goal of 5%, the second straight week the county has met that goal.

“While the positivity rate declined, the number of cases rose slightly two weeks ago which is consistent with the state as a whole,” said Bill Smith, county health department director. “While cases had been falling since they peaked at the end of summer, this change could be a part of the forecasted increase as we go into winter. The more people that are vaccinated, the less the impact of an increase will be felt. Next week would be a good indicator but testing normally falls off during a holiday period.”

As the U.S. Centers for Disease Control categorizes counties based on virus transmission, Robeson County has moved to the “orange” category, for substantial transmission, from the more serious “red” category, for high transmission. Robeson joins all neighboring counties in the orange category except Hoke County, which is categorized as red.

There have been 56,570 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County, or 43% of the population, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics; 50,599 individuals are considered to be fully vaccinated, or 39%.

Of children aged 5 to 11, less than 200 children have received the first dose in Robeson County since the CDC approved the vaccine for that age group; this is about 2% of individuals that age in the county.

“With the holiday and family celebrations upcoming, being vaccinated adds a layer of protection,” Smith said. “With the announcement that anyone 18 and over can get a booster now, this may be the time to get the added protection. Nationwide only 16% of fully vaccinated people have gotten the booster.”

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported five active virus cases among its student body as of late Monday, with one among faculty and staff and none among subcontractors. There have been two new cases among students and one among faculty and staff since Nov. 16.

For the fall semester, there have been 121 student cases, 38 among faculty and staff and 18 among subcontractors.

Across North Carolina, 13,755 new virus cases were reported by NCDHHS between Nov. 17 and Tuesday, up from 11,994 from Nov. 10-16. This brings the state’s pandemic total to 1,521,670 cases.

There were 180 virus-related deaths reported in the state between Nov. 17 and Tuesday, up from 126 from Nov. 10-16. The state’s pandemic death toll is now 18,642.

There were 1,112 virus-related hospitalizations reported in North Carolina as of Tuesday, up from 1,037 reported on Nov. 16.

There have been, 5,934,465 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered statewide, NCDHHS says, or 61% of the population; 5,472,675 individuals are considered fully vaccinated, or 56%.