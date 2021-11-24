Drainage improvement project starts Monday for N.C. 711 in Robeson CountyStaff

November 24, 2021 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

Related Articles

    LUMBERTON – More than a dozen drainage pipes underneath a five-mile stretch of N.C. 711 will be replaced starting Monday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

    Maintenance crews for the N.C. Department of Transportation will start on the Lumberton end of the busy highway near its intersection of Pine Log Road and work westward toward Pembroke. They will replace one pipe at a time, closing the road for about three days at that location. They will then patch and reopen the road and move to the next site for a new pipe.

    Changeable message boards will note the detour, which will vary depending on the pipe-replacement site. The department also will post the latest detour at driveNC.gov. To find detours along your route, click “incidents” and type “Robeson County” into the website’s search bar.

    The department is upgrading the pipes with larger ones that will improve drainage and make the pipes better at handling larger volumes of water during storms.

    The crews will need until February to complete all of the pipe replacements. Afterward, the department will have the entire road resurfaced and restriped to improve the quality and safety of the ride.

    Related Articles